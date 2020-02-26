James Mangold could replace Steven Spielberg as director of & # 39; Indiana Jones 5 & # 39;

WENN / Avalon / Attachment

According to reports, the filmmaker of 'Ford v Ferrari' is in initial conversations to lead the fifth installment about the famous archaeologist and adventurer who is expected to be Harrison Ford's last.

"Ford v Ferrari"filmmaker James Mangold is in early conversations to lead the fifth "Indiana Jones V"movie.

Steven Spielberg has chosen not to oversee his fifth "Indiana Jones" movie and Deadline sources claim that Mangold is the favorite to put himself in his place.

If he signs, "Walk the line"Y"Logan"the director will take over the project, in which Harrison Ford will star

This is expected to be his last outing as an archaeologist and adventurer Jones, a role he first played in "In search of the lost ark"in 1981.

The new movie is expected to hit theaters in July 2021.