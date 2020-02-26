James Haskell adjusting to the change of mentality of rugby to Bellator MMA | MMA news

James Haskell received a good idea of ​​the pressure environment that awaited him in May while sitting by the cage in Bellator Dublin on Saturday night.

The former England rugby star will make her professional debut Bellator MMA at the SSE Arena in London on Saturday, May 16, with her opponent still to be confirmed.

Haskell was accompanied by Bellator's new partner, Ross Houston, who boasted an unbeaten record on the European stage before being released by Cage Warriors earlier this month.

Haskell pointed to Houston's approach to trust as evidence of the change in mentality in his transition from rugby to Bellator MMA.















Speaking before his debut, Haskell said: "I will be very proud, listening to Ross, I am taking notes here about his plan.

"It's a very different mentality to rugby, we spend a lot of time talking badly about ourselves and never talking about ourselves, so when they asked me in the press before & # 39; how am I going to do? & # 39 ;, & # 39; What are my expectations? & # 39; my natural thing was to go & # 39; Well, I'm really just going to try my best, we'll work hard, we'll do it right & # 39 ;.

"But sitting next to someone of his quality (Houston) is amazing. Come back here with this Irish crowd and see the intensity."

















Haskell attended to see Leah McCourt beat Judith Ruis by unanimous decision in the main event, while Aaron Chalmers suffered the loss to Austin Clem.

It won't be long before the 34-year-old is competing, and the training has intensified before his inaugural event.

"For me, the training has become very real, the combat has become very real," Haskell added. "Arriving at a Bellator event and really sitting next to the cage has become something alive in my mind now, I am very happy to have come.

"I had a full fight and I was a little tired, but actually seeing the cage, seeing people, how people fight and seeing the heart that people show, being among the best and best fighters is very exciting. I am very excited about my opportunity now. "

















Houston stressed Haskell's experience in the international rugby arena as a key advantage to help him deal with pressure and potential nerves.

"Obviously, James is also an international rugby player, so he will be used to large crowds and to handle the pressure and perform well," he explained.

"Obviously he had to perform very well throughout his career to reach that international level. The other thing is that we have seen great transitions from rugby players to MMA fighters, everyone knows that it is a very physical sport."

"I have played two rugby games in my life and they beat me more in them than in my MMA fights."