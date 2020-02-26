Jameela Jamil's boyfriend demands Piers Morgan's Twitter ban for inciting hatred

%MINIFYHTMLd383e48be163870cb9f53a0983bd9a6811% %MINIFYHTMLd383e48be163870cb9f53a0983bd9a6812%

WENN / Avalon

James Blake criticizes the host of & # 39; Good Morning Britain & # 39; for sharing a screenshot of a message from Caroline Flack about how Jamil had hurt her with negative comments.

Up News Info

James blake has demanded the ban on Twitter boss Jack Dorsey Morgan docks from the platform to "incite hatred" towards his girlfriend Jameela Jamil.

Morgan attacked Jamil after admitting he felt suicidal after his appointment as a judge in the next HBO Max fashion contest, Legendary, provoked criticism on social media.

The "Good Morning Britain" host tweeted a screenshot of a message he claimed he received in October (19) from the late "Love Island" host Caroline Flack, who took his own life earlier this month, on the 20th February, in which he explained Jamil had hurt her with negative comments about his program.

In criticizing the journalist and the presenter on Monday, February 24, Blake tweeted a screenshot of news about his own comments on Flack's old show, Love Island, and asked Dorsey to ban it.

"This man is inciting hatred towards Jameela for once criticizing the island of love for the lack of diversity (not Caroline personally)," the 31-year-old tweeted. "Here is a small selection of his criticisms of his & # 39; friend & # 39; 's program. This man harasses women and people marginalized by sport. Ban him on twitter @jack."

Jameela Jamil asked for a ban on Twitter for Piers Morgan

He then retweeted a post by writer Matt Haig calling Morgan's employers on the UK ITV network to take action against him.

Piers Morgan responded by revealing how late Caroline Flack felt harassed by Jamil.

In criticizing Jamil, Morgan wrote: "Jameela Jamil has a lot to say about online harassment, so, for the sake of balance, here is a message that Caroline Flack sent me last October after Jameela Jamil herself led an online attack on her regarding a new television show she was doing. "

Jamil cheered as Morgan called a & # 39; stalker parasite & # 39 ;.

"The good place"Star responded by calling Morgan a" stalker parasite "and wrote that he had criticized the show instead of his" friend "Flack.