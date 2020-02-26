Jake Muzzin injury update: Toronto defender Maple Leafs leaves the game after blocking the shot

%MINIFYHTML12b5736a994dac65ccf1c0d4686baa1c11% %MINIFYHTML12b5736a994dac65ccf1c0d4686baa1c12%

On Monday, Toronto defender Maple Leafs, Jake Muzzin, signed a four-year contract extension.

In his first game after signing that agreement, Muzzin came out with a hand injury.

He arrived Tuesday in the second period against Tampa Bay Lightning. Muzzin was fighting for the position with Lightning striker Anthony Cirelli in front of Leafs goalie Frederik Andersen when a shot from the blue line hit him in the hand.

He was ruled out for the rest of the game at the beginning of the third period.

After the game, Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said he didn't know the extent of the injury and would expect more information on Wednesday.

The coach of the leaves, Sheldon Keefe, about Jake Muzzin's injury: "We don't know. We'll have to see what tomorrow is like and leave there … we'll give it the night and get more information tomorrow … let's talk to the doctors and see how it responds." Practice sheets scheduled for 12 pm on Wednesday – Mark Masters (@markhmasters) February 26, 2020

If Muzzin is out in the long term, then the Leafs would have a big void to fill while fighting for a place in the playoffs.

Toronto no longer has Morgan Rielly while recovering from a broken foot, and his defense is among the worst in the NHL. The Leafs are tied for the fifth worst place in the league with 3.27 goals allowed per game.

The Maple Leafs will face the Panthers next Thursday in Sunrise, Florida.