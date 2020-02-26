Home Local News Jaden Davis, 16, has been found – Up News Info Detroit

Jaden Davis, 16, has been found

DETROIT, Mich. (Up News Info DETROIT) – UPDATE: Jaden Davis, a missing 16 year old, has been located.

His mother, Angela Davis, posted on Twitter that his son was located on Wednesday and his family was working on the next steps to get the help he needs.

The family of a missing 16-year-old boy is asking for help from the public to locate him.

Jaden Davis was last seen on Saturday morning at Piccadilly and Canterbury Road, near 8 Mile Road in Detroit.

Angela Davis says her son is 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 175 pounds with dark brown eyes and hair.

It also has a dragonfly tattoo on the forearm and a watch / rose tattoo on the upper arm.

Anyone with information should contact 313-596-1240.

© 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed.

