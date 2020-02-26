Jaden Davis, 16, has been found – Up News Info Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (Up News Info DETROIT) – UPDATE: Jaden Davis, a missing 16 year old, has been located.

His mother, Angela Davis, posted on Twitter that his son was located on Wednesday and his family was working on the next steps to get the help he needs.

The prayers answered. Thank you very much to everyone who cared enough to help my family in the last days. You are safe and we are working on the next steps to get the help you need. ❤️🙏🏾 https://t.co/y6Kjs6KLs4 pic.twitter.com/h1D9LPtGeZ %MINIFYHTML4332924e480ee03c35c4a98d558c006313% %MINIFYHTML4332924e480ee03c35c4a98d558c006314% – Angela (@TheKitchenista) February 26, 2020

%MINIFYHTML4332924e480ee03c35c4a98d558c006315% %MINIFYHTML4332924e480ee03c35c4a98d558c006316%

_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

The family of a missing 16-year-old boy is asking for help from the public to locate him.

Jaden Davis was last seen on Saturday morning at Piccadilly and Canterbury Road, near 8 Mile Road in Detroit.

Angela Davis says her son is 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 175 pounds with dark brown eyes and hair.

It also has a dragonfly tattoo on the forearm and a watch / rose tattoo on the upper arm.

Anyone with information should contact 313-596-1240.

It saddens me to share that Jaden, my 16-year-old son, is missing in Detroit. He was last seen on Saturday morning in the Greenacres neighborhood. Attend Jalen Rose Leadership Academy. If you have friends and family in Detroit who can communicate with people hello … https://t.co/sfW48UxlEA pic.twitter.com/BSnM3Qkw0G – Angela (@TheKitchenista) February 25, 2020

© 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed.