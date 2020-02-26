J.T. Compher's third period goal gives Colorado Avalanche a 3-2 victory against Buffalo Sabers – Up News Info

J.T. Avalanche Center Compher had two points, including the winning goal of the game, in a highly contested match against the Buffalo Sabers on Wednesday night at the Pepsi Center.

Compher scored his tenth goal of the 11:54 season in the third period of the hard work of his linemates Joonas Donskoi and Tyson Jost, and Colorado won 3-2 to extend his winning streak to four games and beat Dallas by the second place in the Central Division and the Western Conference.

Rookie forward Martin Kaut scored the second goal of the Avs for his first count of his career, and Pavel Francouz, a native of the Czech Republic, was again strong on the net in his fifth consecutive opening.

Score box

It was a 1-1 game after the first period and 2-2 after the second, when both teams had 20 shots. The first two goals of the Avs had juicy rebounds during the power games, first of Gabe Landeskog during the first period and then of Kaut in the second. The Sabers got goals from Zemgus Girgensons in the first period and Curtis Lazar in the second.

Colorado was surprisingly 2 for 2 in the power game for 40 minutes, given that he had failed to score 15 of 16 lead opportunities for men in his previous five games.

The Avs seemed to take a 3-2 lead at the beginning of the third period, but the referees ruled that Jost. who had not scored in 35 consecutive games, redirected the shot to the net with his stick over the crossbar.

Avs exhausted by injuries continued to play without four key strikers in Mikko Rantanen, Nazem Kadri, Andre Burakovsky and Matt Calvert. Rantanen (shoulder area) missed his fourth consecutive game, Kadri (leg) his eighth, Burakovsky (upper body) his second and Calvert (lower body) his fifth. Goalkeeper Philipp Gruabuer (lower body) missed his fifth game and is out indefinitely.

Burakovsky could return on the next three-game trip that starts Friday in Carolina, but everyone else on the disabled list won't.

Colorado is testing its depth for the final stretch. As of Wednesday, the Av will play their last 21 games for 39 days and will not have more than one day of rest between competitions.

Footnotes. Striker Vladislav Namestinikov, who was acquired on Monday before the exchange deadline, played left-wing in a line with center Pierre-Edouard Bellemare and Kaut. … Colorado's healthy scratch was defender Mark Barberio. … The Avs entered the game with an 11-3-1 mark in their last 15 games and 5-0-2 on Wednesdays and 17-6-4 against opponents of the Eastern Conference.