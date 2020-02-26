J. Lo and Shakira's halftime show got 1,300 complaints from the FCC

It seems that part of Murrica was not very happy with the part-time Super Bowl show of J. Lo and Shakira. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) received more than 1,300 complaints from people who were very upset about the performance of women, according to TMZ.

“The halftime show last night was more than inappropriate. Shakira lying on her side turning like sex, Lopez in a strip bar, Lopez bending down to expose her ass, both artists grabbing her vaginas, Shakira pressing her butt against the penis of a man with aluminum foil. This was incredibly offensive. My children were watching, "said one of the 1,312 people who complained to the FCC.

Another complaint from a family in Tennessee said: “I don't subscribe to The Playboy Channel, we don't buy porn for $ 20 per movie, we just wanted to sit down as a family and watch the Super Bowl. God forbid, we expected to see football and a quick concert, but instead our eyes bothered us. ”

"Half-time show completely inappropriate with simulated orgies, stripping and borderline pornography. This is a family event during primetime and should never have happened," said a viewer in Indiana.

A person from Michigan even said that the infamous malfunction of Janet Jackson's wardrobe during the Super Bowl halftime presentation with Justin Timberlake was "much better,quot; even though she was exposed.

Others said they were so angry that they MADE watching football.

"It was a disgusting display of something our children can't see!"

Despite all the outrage, the performance has almost 136 MILLION views on YouTube.

Roommates, what did you think of J. Lo and Shakira's performance in the Super Bowl halftime? Let us know!