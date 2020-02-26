It's time to negotiate with al-Shabab | Kenya

In the first two weeks of 2020, the Somali armed group al-Shabab carried out five attacks in Kenya, killing more than a dozen people.

On January 2, the group attacked a bus in Lamu County, near the border with Somalia, killing three people. Three days later, again in Lamu County, An al-Shabab attack on a military base killed three Americans.

%MINIFYHTMLef6d94332010eb69404a2c9658cdd37d11% %MINIFYHTMLef6d94332010eb69404a2c9658cdd37d12%

On January 7, the group attacked an elementary school in Garissa County, near the Somalia border, killing four students and a teacher. Three days later, he raided a police station in the Olla area, Mandera County.

On January 13, al-Shabab gunmen attacked another school in Garissa County and killed three More teachers

While the frequency and effectiveness of the attacks were undoubtedly alarming, they did not surprise anyone familiar with Nairobi's struggle for a decade with the armed group.

Kenya has been a regular target of al-Shabab since sending troops to Somalia to fight it in 2011. The raid, called Operation Linda Nchi (defending the nation), managed to recover many cities and towns in the group. But this success came at the cost of endangering the safety of its citizens.

Shortly after the raid, al-Shabab began terrorizing the Kenyans inside Kenya. In September 2013, al-Shabab gunmen killed 67 people at the Westgate mall in Nairobi. Less than two years later, 147 more people were slaughtered at Garissa University College.

Despite obtaining some initial gains, Operation Linda Nchi also failed to end al-Shabab's reign of terror in Somalia. Thanks to the efforts of the Kenyan army, as well as the peace forces of the African Union (AU) stationed in Somalia under AMISOMA, The group was forced to leave Mogadishu in 2011 and since then it has lost most of its other strengths in the country.

However, their fighters continue to attack sites in Somalia regularly and with impunity. Al-Shabab was responsible for a horrible bomb attack in Mogadishu in October 2017 that killed more than 500 people, the most deadly individual attack in the country's history. Only a few months ago another group attack near a checkpoint in Mogadishu delicate At least 78 people.

Al-Shabab's continued ability to carry out terrorist attacks developed in both Kenya and Somalia demonstrates that the anti-terrorist policies of regional powers that depend solely on military power are not working. To end the group's deadly attacks, in Kenya, in Somalia and in other parts of the region, regional authorities urgently need to change the strategy.

Recent events in the Afghan war, including the talks between the United States and the Taliban and the negotiated "violence reduction,quot; agreement, can provide a plan for the resolution of the Somalia conflict.

After spending more than a billion dollars and sacrificing hundreds of lives in its fight against the Taliban in Afghanistan, the US government, under President Donald Trump, has decided to change course and try to resolve the conflict. negotiating with the Taliban leadership.

While a peace agreement has not yet been signed, there is growing hope that some diplomats will soon be able to do what thousands of soldiers could not do for decades and put an end to this devastating conflict.

While the conflicts in Somalia and Afghanistan undoubtedly have significant differences, they also have some important similarities. First, conflicts in both countries have a high human cost both within and outside their borders. Second, internationally recognized governments in both countries are unable to resolve the crises they face alone. Third, the main foreign powers involved in these conflicts, the United States in Afghanistan and Kenya in Somalia, are under increasing internal pressure to end their military participation in these countries.

Both Kenya and the African Union did their best to defeat al-Shabab militarily. They failed. Insisting on a failed strategy will only achieve conflict, death and devastation. Now, it is their duty to negotiate with the enemy that they could not defeat. Only through negotiations can they achieve sustainable peace, which would allow Somalia to regain its sovereignty and the citizens of Kenya to feel safe in their schools, shopping centers and homes.

Some may say that al-Shabab, a terrorist organization, does not deserve a place at the negotiating table, but this is not the case. We make peace not with our friends but with our enemies, and this includes terrorist groups.

A quick glance at the African struggles for independence could show us how sometimes it is necessary to negotiate even with the cruelest and least deserving enemies. After all, only a few African countries managed to expel their colonizers for an armed struggle. The vast majority achieved freedom by negotiating with their oppressors.

Therefore, it is time for the AU and the Somali government to communicate with al-Shabab and sit down at the negotiating table with them. Tribal elders can participate to reduce the confidence deficit between the three parties.

Like us In the US, the AU and the Somali government could use the withdrawal of foreign troops from Somalia as an impulse to pressure al-Shabab to commit to a ceasefire. A political solution could be presented in which al-Shabab leaders are offered to join the government and plans are made to integrate their combatants into the Somali armed forces.

"We do not negotiate with terrorists,quot; should not be a hard and fast rule, especially when innocent people continue to die at the hands of these terrorists. If African leaders do not recognize the failure of the military approach soon and invite al-Shabab to the negotiating table, Kenya, Somalia and other countries in the region will welcome many more years with bombs and lose thousands more civilians in This senseless conflict. .

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeera.