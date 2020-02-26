Italians fight in the middle of the coronavirus quarantine | News

%MINIFYHTMLb3cdbb0a60e43a18407302c72c1152a011% %MINIFYHTMLb3cdbb0a60e43a18407302c72c1152a012%

The two most affected regions in northern Italy, where some 50,000 residents live, are under closure.

The authorities are trying to stop the spread of the virus that has already reached other parts of Europe.

%MINIFYHTMLb3cdbb0a60e43a18407302c72c1152a013% %MINIFYHTMLb3cdbb0a60e43a18407302c72c1152a014%

Residents who are in quarantine are increasingly worried but are trying to stay positive.

%MINIFYHTMLb3cdbb0a60e43a18407302c72c1152a015% %MINIFYHTMLb3cdbb0a60e43a18407302c72c1152a016%

Mohammed Jamjoom from Al Jazeera reports from Milan.