ISRO will launch a satellite of geographical images on March 5 – Latest news

The Space Research Organization of India has said it is scheduled to launch its geographic image satellite & # 39; GISAT-1 & # 39; on board the geosynchronous satellite launch vehicle & # 39; GSLV-F10 & # 39; March 5. The launch is tentatively scheduled at 5:43 p.m. on March 5, subject to weather conditions, from the second launch pad of the Satish Dhawan Space Center, Sriharikota.

Weighing approximately 2,275 kg, GISAT-1 is a state-of-the-art agile Earth observation satellite that GSLV-F10 would place in a geosynchronous transfer orbit, said ISRO.

He said that later, the satellite would reach the final geostationary orbit using its on-board propulsion system.

According to the space agency, which operates from a geostationary orbit, GISAT-1 would facilitate almost real-time observation of the Indian subcontinent in cloud-free conditions at frequent intervals.

A 4-meter diameter Ogive payload fairing is being flown for the first time on this GSLV flight, ISRO said, adding that this is the fourteenth flight of the GSLV.