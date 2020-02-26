ISRO will launch a satellite of geographical images on March 5 – Latest news

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
1
<pre><pre>ISRO will launch a satellite of geographical images on March 5 - Latest news
The Space Research Organization of India has said it is scheduled to launch its geographic image satellite & # 39; GISAT-1 & # 39; on board the geosynchronous satellite launch vehicle & # 39; GSLV-F10 & # 39; March 5. The launch is tentatively scheduled at 5:43 p.m. on March 5, subject to weather conditions, from the second launch pad of the Satish Dhawan Space Center, Sriharikota.

Weighing approximately 2,275 kg, GISAT-1 is a state-of-the-art agile Earth observation satellite that GSLV-F10 would place in a geosynchronous transfer orbit, said ISRO.

He said that later, the satellite would reach the final geostationary orbit using its on-board propulsion system.

%MINIFYHTML9f933dde4d1b1c146fd8565ea94abb9811%%MINIFYHTML9f933dde4d1b1c146fd8565ea94abb9812%

According to the space agency, which operates from a geostationary orbit, GISAT-1 would facilitate almost real-time observation of the Indian subcontinent in cloud-free conditions at frequent intervals.

A 4-meter diameter Ogive payload fairing is being flown for the first time on this GSLV flight, ISRO said, adding that this is the fourteenth flight of the GSLV.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here