Israel Folau: Rugby Australia denies that discouraging players support their former teammate | Rugby Union News





Israel Folau joined the Catalans Dragons Rugby League team after having terminated their Rugby Australia contract

The executive director of Rugby Australia (RA), Raelene Castle, defended the handling by the governing body of the Israel Folau affair, following comments from Christian players who claim that she was discouraged from publicly supporting her dismissed teammate.

The Wallabies center, Samu Kerevi, and former props member Sekope Kepu filed affidavits in November in support of the Folau illegal termination case against RA, which was resolved out of court.

After Folau was fired last May for posting anti-LGBT + comments on social media, former Queensland Reds captain Kerevi said he and other players were warned not to comment on the issue.

"At that time I wanted to support Israel publicly. I couldn't because management told the players (including me) not to comment on the issue," Kerevi said in court documents.

Kepu said he had boycotted a Wallabies training camp in July because he was "very upset about the way management had handled the situation in Israel."

"I didn't think it would be good to attend," he said.

Kepu added that prayer groups among Christian players had stopped after Folau's dismissal.

"There is no doubt for me that the Wallabies would have gone further in the 2019 Rugby World Cup if Israel had been on the team (due to) their influence both on and off the field, Kepu said of the quarter team's exit from the end of Japan. "

Castle, however, said RA did not participate in stopping prayer meetings and that all players had the opportunity to express their views.

"I am so insulted that people think it would be acceptable behavior for Rugby Australia," she said.

"I am in public record saying that I am proud of the fact that Israel was a strongly Christian man and was proud of his faith and expressed it as such.

"But he made an insulting comment.

"I felt that we engaged as widely as possible in what was a very difficult subject and (the players) had the opportunity to speak both privately and in public."