Israel Folau and Sonny Bill Williams are & # 39; instinctive players & # 39 ;, says Barrie McDermott | Rugby League News

Israel Folau scored a debut attempt for Catalans Dragons against Castleford Tigers

Israel Folau and Sonny Bill Williams are "instinctive rugby league players,quot; who are starting to find their feet, according to Barrie McDermott.

The signings of the former rugby duo, Folau for Catalans Dragons and Williams for Toronto Wolf Pack, caused a stir in the Super League for very contrasting reasons.

But Sky Sports expert McDermott believes the couple is starting to develop chemistry with their respective clubs and reaffirm themselves in the game of 13 per side after long periods of distance as dual code players.

Catalans Dragons made the controversial decision to sign Folau in a one-year contract in January

"He (Folau) is an instinctive rugby league player," McDermott said. Sky sports news.

"What you will find is people like Sonny Bill Williams in Toronto, although they have spent some time away, they just have to remember that muscular memory of running with a rugby ball."

"It will take some time to reschedule that, but from his (Folau's) perspective it is a lot of communication that his teammates will give him. Sonny Bill Williams will be the same."

"Sonny Bill Williams leads the league's download lists, making him a quality player.

"It's not just about what he can contribute, but about the people around him who understand what Israel Folau and Sonny Bill Williams can contribute to their respective teams."

Folau, who was widely denounced and subsequently fired by Rugby Australia for anti-LGBT + comments, scored an attempt on his debut at the Catalans against Castleford last time.

After a week off that McDermott feels he would have benefited from Folau's acclimatization, the next step is a trip to Hull FC on his first outing as a visitor in the Super League that will provide another severe test.

"It's a hostile environment at best, so all you can do is concentrate on what's good: play rugby league, meet your teammates, your teammates get to know him a little "said McDermott.

"The position he plays has to understand the people inside and outside him, so he will have benefited from the extra time in the training camp."

Sonny Bill Williams is starting to find his feet with the Toronto Wolfpack

As for Williams, the additional publicity generated by his signing, along with the appearance of Toronto in the Super League, will do wonders for the sport, according to McDermott.

His superstar status may be best illustrated with scenes of fans lining up to take pictures with the former New Zealand international and McDermott believes that this can only be seen as something positive.

McDermott said: "He is the real deal, Sonny Bill Williams.

"What you are finding is that he enters a stadium, a stadium and everyone wants a picture with him."

"The promotion of the game, children who are really excited to meet him and get a picture with him, is almost worth his weight in gold."

"He's rediscovering that balance and that athleticism. I think the element of the Sonny Bill Williams rugby league is coming back very slightly."