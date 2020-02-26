iPhone 12 could get a new ultra-fast charging technology – BGR

We have seen incredible improvements in processing speeds, graphics power and camera functionality in smartphones in recent years, but one of the features that ends repeatedly at the top of the list of the most sought after by many consumers It is the longest battery life. It is difficult to take advantage of all the improvements in your phone if the device is always on life support, so some of the most important providers in the market are thinking about making a major change.

IT startup reports that Apple, Huawei, OPPO and Samsung plan to use gallium nitride (GaN) technology for faster charging solutions. An article even stated that "this year, several manufacturers of the same size as Xiaomi will launch GaN power adapters, "possibly referring to previous suppliers.

%MINIFYHTML066eee2c509c7640fe8e7bad599c230b11% %MINIFYHTML066eee2c509c7640fe8e7bad599c230b12%

Could Apple be thinking of launching a GaN power adapter along with the iPhone 12?

While GaN technology is similar to silicon, a GaN charger requires fewer components and can withstand higher voltages than silicon. In addition, the current runs through a faster GaN device. We will not get to the heart of the matter, but GaN chargers simply work better than their silicon equivalents in virtually every imaginable way.

If you want to see the difference that gallium nitride makes, look no further than the new Xiaomi GaN USB Type-C 65W charger, which is capable of charging the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro from 0% to 100% in just 45 minutes. The company also notes that the accessory will charge the iPhone 11 50% faster than the 5W charger that comes in the box. But can you imagine how much faster it would be if these phones really supported a fast charge of 65W?

As you can see in the image at the top of this article, the Xiaomi 65W GaN charger is incredibly compact, especially considering how much more powerful it is than 45W chargers. It's hard to imagine that Apple will launch a GaN power adapter in 2020, as we were surprised to receive an 18W adapter in the iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max cases last year, but even Apple's supposed interest in technology is a step in the right direction. .

Image source: Xiaomi