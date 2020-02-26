Instagram influencer Kassady Bingham loses his 2-year-old son to leukimia

Instagram

Alongside a photo of their last moment together, Bingham shares the heartbreaking news on the website to share photos, saying that his son Milo & # 39; has earned the greatest reward; heavenly healing

Kassady Bingham He has lost his little son because of cancer. The influential Instagram went to her social media page on Monday, February 24 to share the heartbreaking news, revealing that her second son, Milo, died of leukimia at the age of two.

"Milo went to his house with Jesus this morning," he wrote the social media personality along with a picture of her cradling her son. "He did not lose his battle, he received the greatest reward; heavenly healing. I have never felt pain like this. I am too distressed to say anything else. Thank you all for your love and support. #Mightymilo # moreloveformilo."

A day later, the Arizona-based mother offered fans a look at her son's final resting place. "The video is the view from his grave (and mine and Konnors's). You can see his sweet spirit there with us at the beginning of the video in that special orb," he captioned his post. "I never thought that at 26 I would have to make arrangements for my baby's funeral. I carried it for the last two years and now it is carrying me. How lucky I am."

Along with a series of photos, Kassady also shared: "I got to hug my baby today. I had just arrived at the mortuary from Tucson when we got there, so they allowed us to go back and spend a few minutes with him." She added: "He looked so beautiful and calm. His body was freezing from being in a freezer, but my heart felt so warm."

"It had been a difficult day to choose graves and coffins, but as soon as they placed it in my arms my body calmed down," he said. "I was complete again. I felt so much peace. It was like a muscular memory for my body. Having the weight of him in my arms was all over again. It was very difficult to put his body back in the cradle and get away from him again."

"Although I know it's not him again, it's still the body that I curled up and the cheeks I kissed for 15 months. We felt milo all morning. He was there with us, comforting us and helping us spend the day as painless as it may be. possible ".

Milo was diagnosed with blood cancer when he was only 2 months old. Since then, Kassady has raised money for his treatment through his #MoreLoveForMilo merchandise. He also made use of his photo sharing platform to share his experience.

After Kassady announced Milo's death, "The Bachelor"host Chris Harrison He took the comments section to express his condolences. "Kassady there are no words," he wrote. "God bless you all. You and the mighty Milo will be in my prayers."