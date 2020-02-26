Home Latest News Indonesians criticize government for flood response | Indonesia News

Indonesians criticize government for flood response | Indonesia News

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
3
<pre><pre>Indonesians criticize government for flood response | Indonesia News
%MINIFYHTML453cfb2d94352c78b77bfb17118c4a9f11% %MINIFYHTML453cfb2d94352c78b77bfb17118c4a9f12%

Residents of the capital of Indonesia are asking the government to better prepare the city for floods after being expelled from their homes once again.

It has been a season of record monsoons across the country with heaviest rains to come.

%MINIFYHTML453cfb2d94352c78b77bfb17118c4a9f13%%MINIFYHTML453cfb2d94352c78b77bfb17118c4a9f14%

Jessica Washington from Al Jazeera reports from Jakarta.

%MINIFYHTML453cfb2d94352c78b77bfb17118c4a9f15% %MINIFYHTML453cfb2d94352c78b77bfb17118c4a9f16%

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©