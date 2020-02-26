Indonesians criticize government for flood response | Indonesia News

%MINIFYHTML453cfb2d94352c78b77bfb17118c4a9f11% %MINIFYHTML453cfb2d94352c78b77bfb17118c4a9f12%
Residents of the capital of Indonesia are asking the government to better prepare the city for floods after being expelled from their homes once again.
It has been a season of record monsoons across the country with heaviest rains to come.
Jessica Washington from Al Jazeera reports from Jakarta.
