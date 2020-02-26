In the Chernobyl radioactive forest, the arson and wood smuggling | Ukraine

Chernobyl, Ukraine – The site of the worst nuclear disaster in the world is not a barren and lifeless wasteland.

A dense and primordial forest dominates the "Zone of Alienation,quot; around the closure of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant where Reactor Four exploded in 1986.

More than 100,000 people were evacuated from the city of Chernobyl and the nearby city of Pripyat, and some 2,600 square kilometers (about 1,004 square miles) were cordoned off and fenced with barbed wire.

Trees and time erase the footprints of humans here, as pines, birches, oaks and poplars cross the asphalt, sprout inside collapsed buildings and recover abandoned farmland.

Covering two thirds of the Area, the forest isolates radioactive contamination as vegetation and soil absorb uranium particles 238, cesium 137 and other radionuclides that fired from Reactor Four.

Some of them will disappear in decades, but others make the central part of the Zone unfit for human habitation for tens of thousands of years. In the outer parts of the Zone, strongly irradiated points dot relatively uncontaminated areas.

But people never left the Zone.

The Pripyat river near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant (Mansur Mirovalev / Al Jazeera)

Tourists travel several carefully decontaminated places daily, often interacting with a handful of mostly elderly people who refused to leave their villages and log houses, which would otherwise be abandoned.

Hundreds of workers monitor the closed plant and keep the protective "sarcophagus,quot; erected on Reactor Four. Police officers monitor the perimeter of the Area, inspect the vehicles and ensure that each visitor is examined for radiation.

What is more worrisome, humans do not leave only the forest of the Zone.

If viewed from a helicopter or a satellite, its green mass is intertwined with long straight lines of clearings and dotted with bald spots and patches of young trees and light green bushes.

The clear "sanitary,quot; are the firewalls carved by Pivnichna Pushcha (North Forest), a state forestry whose sole purpose is to prevent fires in the Area. If seen from the ground, the clearings are seen as gigantic amputations: soccer field wide and tens of kilometers long, with trees reduced to shabby stumps and soil eroded by snow and rain.

The fires that turn radionuclides into inhalable and wind-drawn aerosols were especially devastating in recent years, sometimes lasting weeks, and posed health risks to people around the Area, including residents of Kyiv, the capital from Ukraine, which is less than 100 km (62 miles) to the south.

"The ash (fires) generated can be extremely radioactive because all the radionuclides that were contained in the trees are condensed and concentrated in the ash," Timothy Mousseau, a professor of biological sciences at the University of Carolina del Carolina, told Al Jazeera South.

"Part of this ash can be dispersed over long distances by wind to areas outside the area and, therefore, affect people, while part of the ash is deposited near the fire site and can return the area to a very high level of radioactivity. " Mousseau, who studied the area's forest extensively..

But the light green patches seen from above do not appear to be formed by fires, they look too angular and geometric.

They reveal the massive and perennial felling of trees, mostly tall pines, oaks and ash trees that are often found in contaminated soil, and reach a good price in the Ukrainian timber market, according to monitors and corruption officials.

The forestry sector allegedly starts the fires to justify further felling of trees that are smuggled out of the Area and sold through corruption schemes that produce tens of millions of dollars a year in profits, says an anti-corruption group.

"These fires were artificial so that the forest damaged by fire could be cut down without problems and removed as wood," Roman Bochkala, head of Stop Corruption, a non-profit organization in the Ukrainian capital, Kiev, which investigates the graft in the country. Zona, he told Al Jazeera.

Some Ukrainian officials agree with him.

"I have no doubt why fires near Chernobyl arise, they are an attempt to hide illegal logging," Mykola Tomenko, head of the parliamentary commission on the environment, told reporters in May 2015, during one of the fires. long and fierce that burned hundreds of hectares of the area's forest.

Ihor Shevchenko, Minister of Environment and Natural Resources of the time, also said that the fire was caused by "people involved in illegal logging."

Pivnichna Pushcha's forestry chief, Serhiy Khalash, refused to be interviewed for this story and referred this reporter to his parent organization, the State Agency for the Management of the Exclusion Zone. The agency did not respond to requests for an interview.

Last year, at least three major fires were reported in the Area, including one in the Red Forest, one of the most irradiated areas where most of the trees died and turned red in 1986.

The agency can sell limited quantities of timber from the Area since 2004, provided that each tree is scanned for radioactivity. Trees that failed to scan are used to power an energy station that has filters to prevent the release of contaminated ashes, according to reports, forestry.

But Stop Corruption claims that the wood they tracked left the Area without scanning or documenting. He claims to have traced the wood to the furniture factories, and states that part of it was sent to Romania and can be resold in the European Union.

"This gray and often illegal business continues under semi-legal coverage. There is an official forestry service, there are state companies, there are supervisors, but as everyone has a finger on the cake, they all turn a blind eye," Bochkala claimed.

Experts, however, soften the health risks of Chernobyl furniture.

"Ninety percent of the wood can be used safely to make furniture," Dmytro Golyak of the Institute of Agricultural Radiology of Ukraine told Al Jazeera. However, he denounced the lack of extensive research on the long-term effects of irradiated wood on human health.

"I think that most of the felling is done along the periphery of the area and, therefore, in areas where trees are not especially radioactive. Therefore, the danger posed by furniture is not very large "said Professor Mousseau.

He is more concerned about another use of Chernobyl wood.

In 2007, state inspectors found charcoal with radiation levels higher than the permitted levels four times that were sold in some Ukrainian supermarkets.

Police raided two coal workshops, but no guilty party has been arrested, who could have faced five to 10 years in jail for "illegal handling of radioactive materials."

"The use of radioactive carbon is inherently more dangerous than furniture, since the health risks arising from the ingestion of radioactive materials can be significant," Mousseau said.

Zone timber generates tens of millions of dollars in illicit profits a year, representing two-thirds of the illicit profits of Chernobyl that are derived from the smuggling of scrap, berries, mushrooms and fish, and concludes Bochkala.

"This is what feeds all free (corrupt) loaders who cling to the area like leeches and live off it," he said.