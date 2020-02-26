In pictures: the worst violence in New Delhi in decades

%MINIFYHTML33423e136542e76607b0e3c2756a7e4f11% %MINIFYHTML33423e136542e76607b0e3c2756a7e4f12%

At least 21 people died and 189 were injured in three days of clashes in New Delhi that coincided with the first state visit of the president of the United States, Donald Trump, to India, and the death toll is expected to increase as that hospitals continue to receive the injured, authorities said Wednesday. .

Violence broke out on Sunday after Hindu crowds attacked Muslims protesting a new citizenship law that, according to critics, violates the secular spirit of the South Asian country.

The areas affected by violence. They were tense on Wednesday with most stores and schools closed. The city government, led by Prime Minister Arvind Kejriwal, requested that the army be deployed as the police were accused of partisanship.

The Hindu nationalist government has banned the public assembly in the affected areas to prevent violence.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for calm, but has been criticized for not acting on time and organizing a luxurious reception for Trump while Delhi burned for three days.