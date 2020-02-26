Home Entertainment In photos: celebrities attend the Thappad screening of Taapsee Pannu

In photos: celebrities attend the Thappad screening of Taapsee Pannu

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
<pre><pre>In photos: celebrities attend the Thappad screening of Taapsee Pannu
%MINIFYHTML34c8f5a8eed4594279c3686f55fa501211% %MINIFYHTML34c8f5a8eed4594279c3686f55fa501212%

Taapsee Pannu is preparing for the release of his next movie Thappad. The director of Anubhav Sinha is the story of a woman who reconsiders her marriage after her husband slaps her in front of a group of people at a party. The movie trailer was released a while ago and the trailer received a tremendous response for its blunt story and the strong social message it carries.

The creators of the film made a special screening of the film in the city last night. Bollywood celebrities such as Jim Sarbh, Alaya Furniturewala, Anurag Kashyap along with the cast of the movie Taapsee Pannu, Pavail Gulati, Ratna Pathak Shah, Tanvi Azmi, Dia Mirza and others attended the screening of Anubhav Sinha director last night.




%MINIFYHTML34c8f5a8eed4594279c3686f55fa501213% %MINIFYHTML34c8f5a8eed4594279c3686f55fa501214%

one/ 10

%MINIFYHTML34c8f5a8eed4594279c3686f55fa501215%%MINIFYHTML34c8f5a8eed4594279c3686f55fa501216%

Taapsee Pannu



Taapsee Pannu


two/ 10

Taapsee Pannu



Taapsee Pannu


3/ 10

Taapsee Pannu, Tanvi Azmi, Anubhav Sinha



Taapsee Pannu


4 4/ 10

Anubhav Sinha, Taapsee Pannu



Anubhav Sinha


5 5/ 10

Anubhav Sinha



Anubhav Sinha


6 6/ 10

Anubhav Sinha



Anubhav Sinha


7 7/ 10

Tanvi Azmi Anubhav Sinha



Mirza day


8/ 10

Mirza day



Mirza day


9 9/ 10

Mirza day



Naila Grewal


10/ 10

Naila Grewal

Recommended for you

ajax-loader "class =" img-responsiveLoading the following article …

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©