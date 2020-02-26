In photos: celebrities attend the Thappad screening of Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu is preparing for the release of his next movie Thappad. The director of Anubhav Sinha is the story of a woman who reconsiders her marriage after her husband slaps her in front of a group of people at a party. The movie trailer was released a while ago and the trailer received a tremendous response for its blunt story and the strong social message it carries.

The creators of the film made a special screening of the film in the city last night. Bollywood celebrities such as Jim Sarbh, Alaya Furniturewala, Anurag Kashyap along with the cast of the movie Taapsee Pannu, Pavail Gulati, Ratna Pathak Shah, Tanvi Azmi, Dia Mirza and others attended the screening of Anubhav Sinha director last night.