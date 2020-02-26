In Mubarak's legacy, the Egyptians see the failures of the Arab spring

EL CAIRO – In his last years, Hosni Mubarak gloated in the affection of his family and his followers.

The former autocrat, who ruled Egypt for three decades, was photographed at a Mediterranean beach resort with a smiling granddaughter on her knees. His children, who were once seen as outcasts by many Egyptians, appeared in nightclubs and football matches.

Last month, when Mubarak was approaching death, his grandson Omar posted a photograph on Instagram that showed him kissing his grandfather's forehead. "All love and appreciation," he said, with an emoji heart.

The comforting end of Mubarak was a stark contrast to the last days of his successor as president of Egypt, Mohammed Morsi. Although democratically elected in 2012, Mr. Morsi was expelled a year later, thrown into a maximum security prison where he was denied essential medications and regular family visits. He died last June after collapsing inside a cage in a courtroom.

The fates faced by the two men underline the complex task faced by the Egyptians in weighing Mr. Mubarak's legacy, which divides them in death as in life. Mubarak, who died on Tuesday at age 91, will be buried with all military honors at a state funeral in Cairo on Wednesday.