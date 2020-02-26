In Mubarak's legacy, the Egyptians see the failures of the Arab spring

EL CAIRO – In his last years, Hosni Mubarak gloated in the affection of his family and his followers.
The former autocrat, who ruled Egypt for three decades, was photographed at a Mediterranean beach resort with a smiling granddaughter on her knees. His children, who were once seen as outcasts by many Egyptians, appeared in nightclubs and football matches.
Last month, when Mubarak was approaching death, his grandson Omar posted a photograph on Instagram that showed him kissing his grandfather's forehead. "All love and appreciation," he said, with an emoji heart.
The comforting end of Mubarak was a stark contrast to the last days of his successor as president of Egypt, Mohammed Morsi. Although democratically elected in 2012, Mr. Morsi was expelled a year later, thrown into a maximum security prison where he was denied essential medications and regular family visits. He died last June after collapsing inside a cage in a courtroom.
The fates faced by the two men underline the complex task faced by the Egyptians in weighing Mr. Mubarak's legacy, which divides them in death as in life. Mubarak, who died on Tuesday at age 91, will be buried with all military honors at a state funeral in Cairo on Wednesday.
The rising hopes of democracy and reform that aroused the overthrow of Mubarak during the Arab Spring in 2011 have been so completely crushed by its current ruler, President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, that some Egyptians feel sorry for the government of man. They once despised.
"He was a criminal," an Egyptian said on Twitter after the government confirmed Mubarak's death. "But he was a real man, and he never humiliated Egypt, unlike the dark days we are living now."
That reluctant respect for Mubarak makes commemorating his death a potentially sensitive matter for Mr. el-Sisi, who announced three days of national mourning on Tuesday.
The first signs indicated that the government wanted to celebrate Mubarak as a war hero, mainly for his role as leader of the Egyptian air force against Israel in 1973. But he also wants to avoid any display of large-scale public sympathy.
That ambivalence was evident in the hours after Mr. Mubarak's death, when state television broadcast a strongly critical obituary, which referred to Mr. Mubarak's last 10 years as "the decade of lost opportunities," before switching to a promotion for an entertainment talk show.
At the same time, Mr. el-Sisi issued a statement expressing "great sadness and deep sorrow,quot; for Mr. Mubarak's death. "He was one of the commanders and heroes of the October war, as he served as commander of the Egyptian Air Force during the war, which restored the dignity and pride of the Arab nation," he said.
The reactions among other Egyptians varied greatly. Some were outraged that he was allowed to withdraw peacefully. "I should have been in a jail cell," said Mohamed El Dahshan, an economist, on Twitter. "Or in The Hague. Instead, he benefited from the broken justice system that left us. ”
Others shrugged tiredly.
"After nine years, we don't care anymore," said Taker Soliman, whose brother was one of 800 people killed by Egyptian security forces in the uprising against Mubarak in 2011. "The revolution did nothing. Their demands are at backwards, and 90 percent of Egyptians have forgotten it, they can give Mubarak the kind of funeral they want. ”
A court sentenced Mr. Mubarak to life imprisonment in 2012 for his role in the death of protesters during the Arab Spring, but was acquitted in a new trial. Cases of corruption against other important figures of his administration, as well as against his children, Alaa and Gamal, also collapsed.
He retired seriously in 2017 when he was released from detention in a military hospital in Cairo and returned to his villa in the exclusive Heliopolis neighborhood of Cairo. By then, many of the young protesters who had helped expel Mr. Mubarak in 2011 had been imprisoned or forced into exile by Mr. el-Sisi.
Last fall, Mubarak spoke in a video posted on YouTube about the 1973 war, his first camera interview since his expulsion. Last May, he spoke with a Kuwaiti journalist about his foreign policy as president, including his efforts to prevent the Iraqi invasion of Kuwait in 1991.
However, what really caught the attention of the Egyptians was a photography from the interview he showed Mr. Mubarak in a suit, sitting in a luxuriously decorated room, enduring as he had done for so many years in power. The photograph, posted on Twitter, was signed with Mr. Mubarak's autograph.
His death was mourned by the leaders of Israel and Palestine, whose conflict was a major concern during his decades in power.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel recalled him as "a personal friend,quot;, while the Palestinian leader, President Mahmoud Abbas, said that Mubarak "spent his life serving his homeland and the problems of justice and righteousness in the world, with the theme of our Palestinian people on top of them. "
For Mr. Sisi, Mr. Mubarak represents a complex figure: the leader whom the Egyptians expelled in a popular uprising, but, like him, an authoritarian backed by the military.
Ultimately, Mubarak's legacy may be El-Sisi's iron fist rule, said Andrew Miller of the Middle East Democracy Project.
"Mubarak left, but 100 million Egyptians still live in their Egypt," Miller said. “Sisi is worse than Mubarak in many ways, but without Mubarak there is no Sisi. That is Mubarak's legacy. "
Mr. Mubarak's good fortune was most prominent in December 2018 when he and his children He gave evidence against Mr. Morsi in court. Mubarak and his children came to the hearing with demands, while Morsi, who was elected president during the only free presidential elections in Egypt in 2013, wore prison clothes.
After Mr. Morsi died last year, television news presenters read a 42-word obituary that had circulated the intelligence services of Mr. el-Sisi. He did not describe him as a former president.
Those of the powerful army of Egypt who tried to oppose Mr. el-Sisi were also treated hard. Ahmed Shafiq, former prime minister and retired officer, and Sami Anan, former army chief, were silenced when they tried to confront Mr. el-Sisi in the last presidential elections of 2018.
"This is a clear message: our men do not humble themselves while in the fold," said Emad Shahin, a political scientist at the American University of Cairo, who He currently lives in exile.
Among Mr. Mubarak's supporters, his death was a deeply emotional milestone. Assem Abol Khair of Sons of Mubarak, a group that supported Mubarak during his trials, said he burst into tears when he found out. "I can't believe it," he said.
However, beyond the uncompromising, many common Egyptians shared nostalgia, a product of the deep divisions within Egyptian society since the 2011 uprising, which have faced those who want a systemic change against those who fear it, said Mona El- Ghobashy , Egyptian political scholar at the University of New York.
"They are fundamentally divided, just like the Americans after the Civil War," he said.
Gamal Eid, a leading human rights activist, said that if Mubarak had faced true justice for his misdeeds, he would have been a powerful example in the Arab world.
"The tyrants of the world have lost one," he said. "His legacy is a curse: entrenched corruption, bad and loyal laws that are influential so far and known as the deep state."
Above all, he added, "It saddens me that he died without being held responsible."
Farah Saafan contributed reporting from Cairo.
%MINIFYHTML1aca6890b06fced7a27cadccb5739f1917%%MINIFYHTML1aca6890b06fced7a27cadccb5739f1918%