In LeBron vs. Zion Round 1, King James shows the NBA that he still reigns

In a confrontation labeled by some as the past of the NBA – LeBron James – against the future – Zion Williamson – James reminded the league that he is the present.

The King set a high season with 40 points with 63 percent of shots from the field in the Lakers' 118-109 victory over the Pelicans on Tuesday.

In a game full of stories, including Anthony Davis against the team that demanded an exchange and the Pelicans' momentum for a place in the playoffs and a possible first round showdown with Los Angeles, the biggest would always be the first meeting between Williamson and One of the few people on the planet who knows how it feels to be a 19-year-old who is changing the league. I was not disappointed.

James and Williamson left the door exchanging prominent shots like heavyweights.

James began turning a pass through the legs of Alex Caruso, a work that made Twitter vibrate:

Williamson's response:

LeBron proceeded to climb the stairs:

How many players can turn a rebound into a viral standout?

"The boy is special," James he told TNT Chris Haynes in a post game interview .

Williamson was special Tuesday night, but James was better.

As much as an NBA game on Tuesday night in February can take center stage, he did, and James knew it. He was especially aggressive in the third quarter, when he put Jrue Holliday On a poster , two of his 16 points in the period. The Lakers took a two-point lead in the last quarter, which according to the story means the game was over. The Lakers went to 38-0 when they led after three quarters this season.

Williamson kept his share of the deal with 29 points in 33 minutes. Comparing him to James is unfair, mainly because Williamson is 19 years old and James is one of the best basketball players ever. Their games are not too similar, but the hype surrounding their entrance to the league is. TNT compared its statistics through its first 12 career games.

The pelicans are promising. Brandon Ingram showed, once again, that he is not the same player that was in Los Angeles, scoring 34 points. Still, it was the Lakers who improved to 44-12 in the conference and remained five games ahead of the Denver Nuggets in second place.

The Lakers are on top, and in case anyone forgets it, LeBron is too.