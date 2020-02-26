MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Democrats running to replace President Trump took the national stage Tuesday night in South Carolina. The debate was the last before voters in 16 states, including Minnesota, went to the polls.

Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar was still in the mix tonight, although many on Twitter said moderators didn't ask her a question until 7:17 p.m., more than a quarter of an hour after the start of the debate.

%MINIFYHTML60f9e3eae520637906ad1446f5e8e14411% %MINIFYHTML60f9e3eae520637906ad1446f5e8e14412%

He had several highlights, said Up News Info political journalist Pat Kessler, even trending on Twitter when he said he based his views on gun restrictions on how he affected his "Uncle Dick at the deer stand."

He also received a strong response from the audience when he admonished his fellow Democrats for all internal struggles.

"If we spend the next four months tearing us apart, Donald Trump will spend the next four years destroying our country," he said.

In fact, the candidates dropped their gloves and sometimes their manners. In the first minute, Michael Bloomberg pointed to Bernie Sanders as Vladimer Putin's favorite candidate, because he would presumably lose to Donald Trump.

Much of the firepower on stage was in the service of targeting Bernie Sanders, considered the favorite for the nomination at this early point in the race. He was booed when he again defended the Cuban government under Fidel Castro.

The candidates also covered issues of foreign troops, the coronavirus, weapons restrictions and the controversial detention and registration policies of former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg.

South Carolina's primary is Saturday, which leads to Super Tuesday.