In images: Egypt celebrates funeral of Hosni Mubarak | Egypt

Egypt on Wednesday held a military funeral of honor for the country's former president, Hosni Mubarak, who resigned in the middle of a popular uprising during the Arab Spring of 2011 that extended throughout much of the region.

A dozen Mubarak supporters, dressed in black and with posters of the former president, had gathered since the morning in a mosque complex in an eastern neighborhood of New Cairo, where Mubarak's body was taken to the funeral service.

The Republican Guard wore Mubarak's coffin wrapped in the Egyptian flag.

Mubarak, 91, died Tuesday at a military hospital in Cairo. He was admitted to the hospital on January 21 with intestinal obstruction and underwent surgery, after which he was treated in intensive care.

To the outside world, Mubarak symbolized much of Egypt's modern history, but his nearly 30-year-old government ended after hundreds of thousands of young Egyptians demonstrated during 18 days of unprecedented street protests in Cairo's Tahrir Square and elsewhere in 2011, forcing him to resign. .

Perhaps ironically, Mubarak's funeral service was held at the Tantawi Mosque in eastern Cairo, named after the now retired quarterback Hussein Tantawi, who headed the military council that led Egypt after the removal of Mubarak and until the election of President Mohamed Morsi in 2012.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi attended the service, which was later followed during the day by the burial in the cemetery of Heliopolis, an exclusive district of Cairo that was Mubarak's home for most of his government and where he lived until his death.

On Tuesday, el-Sisi expressed his condolences to the former president's family, including his widow Suzanne and his two sons, the wealthy businessman Alaa and Mubarak's former heir, Gamal.

In a statement, el-Sisi praised Mubarak's service during the 1973 war with Israel, but did not mention his government as president of the most populous Arab state. Three days of national mourning began on Wednesday.

The pro-government media paid tribute to Mubarak, focusing on his role in the 1973 war with Israel when Mubarak, a pilot in training, commanded the Egyptian air force.

"Through his military and political career, Mubarak achieved undeniable achievements and sacrifices," state al-Aharm newspaper praised Mubarak in his editorial on Wednesday.

Born in May 1928, Mubarak was vice president on October 6, 1981, when his mentor, President Anwar Sadat, was killed while reviewing a military parade. Sitting next to Sadat, Mubarak escaped with a small hand injury when armed men sprayed the checkpoint with bullets. Eight days later, the muscular former air force commander took an oath as president, promising continuity and order.

The Mubarak government was marked by a close alliance with the United States in the fight against armed groups and in assisting regional peace efforts. Many older Egyptians, who long considered him invincible, were stunned by the images of Mubarak on a stretcher that was taken to court for the sessions of his trial in Cairo after he resigned.

Mubarak's resignation plunged Egypt into years of chaos and uncertainty and established a power struggle between the military and the Muslim Brotherhood group that had long banned. About two and a half years after Mubarak resigned, el-Sisi led the military overthrow of the first freely elected president of Egypt, Morsi, and annulled the freedoms obtained in the 2011 uprising.

In June 2012, Mubarak and his security chief were sentenced to life imprisonment for not preventing the murder of some 900 protesters during the 18-day uprising. Both appealed the verdict and a higher court withdrew them in 2014.

The following year, Mubarak and his children were sentenced to three years in prison on charges of corruption during a new trial. The children were released in 2015 for time served, while Mubarak was released in 2017.