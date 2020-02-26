Immigrant rights groups unite against ICE arrests outside Sonoma County courthouse – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTML37da1f3f4d4e87bc044d737b83cf3aec11% %MINIFYHTML37da1f3f4d4e87bc044d737b83cf3aec12%

SANTA ROSA (Up News Info SF) – Members of immigration rights organizations demonstrated in front of the Sonoma County Superior Court in Santa Rosa on Tuesday morning to protest the arrest of two immigrants in court last week by the Service of Immigration and Customs Control of the United States.

The arrests on February 18 illustrated the confrontation between federal immigration officials and local cities, counties and the state of California that have declared sanctuaries for immigrants.

%MINIFYHTML37da1f3f4d4e87bc044d737b83cf3aec13% %MINIFYHTML37da1f3f4d4e87bc044d737b83cf3aec14%

"We hear that (President Donald) Trump threatens more aggressive activity in the sanctuaries, it is very likely and that is why the raids took place here to send a message," said Renee Saucedo, director of the program at Graton Day Labor Center, Tuesday morning. protest. "They don't care about state or local policies that protect undocumented immigrants," Saucedo said.

%MINIFYHTML37da1f3f4d4e87bc044d737b83cf3aec15% %MINIFYHTML37da1f3f4d4e87bc044d737b83cf3aec16%

The Sonoma County District Attorney's Office, the Public Defender's Office and the County Council offices condemned the arrests last week, and Sonoma County Sheriff Mark Essick said his office did not collaborate with agents of the Department of Homeland Security in arrests.

Last week's arrests deter immigrants from accessing the services to which they are entitled, Saucedo said.

"Our alliance of organizations will follow the leadership of the immigrants themselves and we will work with local and state officials to make sure this never happens again," Saucedo said.

The speakers at the protest called for an end to the presence of ICE in the county, the separation of families and what they said was the terror of community members.

"We are dehumanized, mistreated and attacked, even hunted," said one woman. Supporters chanted: "Enough is enough!" and "No more ICE in Sonoma County!"

"I am not angry, I am sad about the way ICE is destroying families," said Eliseo Dominguez of the Graton Day Labor Center.

“We don't want to feel like hunted animals anymore. I live here to work and I have a better life for myself and my family. We are not criminals, we are a community of workers. We don't want ICE in our parks and in our cities, "said Dominguez.

Other immigrant rights organizations at the protest included the North Bay Rapid Response Network, the ALMAS Active Women's Labor Solidarity Alliance, North Bay Jobs With Justice and North Bay Organizing Project.

ICE officials were not immediately available to comment on the arrests or demonstration on Tuesday.

© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed.