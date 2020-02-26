"I'm speechless,quot;: a girl born with a life-threatening disorder and surprised by Make-A-Wish – Up News Info

Daisy Richards, 12, has been through many things.

"You would never guess by looking at her what is going on inside," said Daisy's mother, Brittany.

She was born with a life-threatening disorder that requires surgery and removal of her large intestine.

At one time she had thousands of polyps.

"In your digestive tract, polyps grow and that's where (cancer) tumors can grow throughout your body," said Brittany Richards.

But Wednesday was all about fun.

I was on a treasure hunt at the Mall of America, thinking it was only part of a Make-A-Wish video.

"She believes she is helping us with a training video," said Mia Hoagberg, CEO of Make-A-Wish MN. "We wanted to make it really fun."

But Daisy is the star, and all the tracks are leading to one last stop in Sea Life.

Daisy is a dolphin lover. Your wish: hang out with the dolphins at Atlantis Resort in the Bahamas. His wish was granted with a big surprise at the end of the treasure hunt.

"I'm speechless," said Daisy. "I am extremely surprised."

"I don't even know what to say," Brittany said. "It's a special moment."

Make-A-Wish MN has partnered with Thrifty Traveler to try to raise at least 2 million miles of frequent flyer to give children with critical illnesses. Click here to know more.