ICC partners with Facebook to break boundaries in sport – Latest news

The International Cricket Council (ICC), in association with Facebook, has presented a new series of videos, #BreakingBoundaries, in which sports stars from around the world will be presented.

The series will show messages from key global public figures, sharing their moments of resilience and overcoming adversity. The videos coincide with the T20 Women's World Cup, which is presented in Australia for the first time.

The final of the tournament, which will be held at the MCG on March 8, aims to set a new world record for attending a women's sporting event. The current record crowd of 90,185 was set in the final of the 1999 FIFA Women's World Cup in Pasadena, California.

Facebook joins the cricket ambition to establish a new benchmark for the sport through the #BreakingBoundaries campaign, which will feature characters such as Billie Jean King and Brett Lee.

The series begins with cricket legend Steve Waugh and Australian captain Meg Lanning, as they reveal moments that defined their careers to inspire women to play sports and encourage people around the world to support women's athletics.

