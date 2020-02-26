Ian Somerhalder partners with Paul Wesley to launch a new Bourbon line

During an appearance on & # 39; The Kelly Clarkson Show & # 39 ;, the former star of & # 39; The Vampire Diaries & # 39; He talks about the construction of the bourbon company The Salvatore Brothers along with his brother on screen.
Ex "The Vampire Diaries"stars Ian Somerhalder Y Paul Wesley They have launched a new bourbon line.
The two friends founded The Salvatore Brothers and their first initiative will be a new drink still without a title.
"The Salvatore brothers have bourbon," Ian said. Kelly Clarkson during an appearance on his daytime talk show on Monday, February 24. "It is going to be very fun".
When talking about their association, Somerhalder insists that it was natural for them to enter the business together: "We love each other. We wanted to kill ourselves about 800 times, but that means we (are) brothers. We were not only in a television show together for eight years, but now, we've started a company together. It's really special. "
