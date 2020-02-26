Husband begs for driver who hits and runs that fatally hit wife to surrender – Up News Info Los Angeles

– The husband of a 57-year-old woman who was fatally beaten in an Echo Park collision, is begging from a hospital bed for the driver to surrender.

Morena Dell Carmen Alvarado-Lopez and her husband Juan Vahena-Monroe, 71, left a dance club and were crossing Sunset Boulevard east of White Knoll Drive around 12:50 am when they were hit by a car, the Department Los Angeles Police Department reported.

It is said that the couple was dragged by the vehicle approximately 50 feet, according to police. The accident killed Alvarado-López and left Vahena-Monroe with serious injuries.

"I want the driver to turn himself in and take responsibility for what happened," Vahena-Monroe said in a LAPD video taken inside the hospital. "Please, I beg you."

The crash surveillance video showed that the dark colored vehicle stopped briefly before fleeing the scene.

A memorial grew on Monday night when his family appeared to place flowers near the scene of the accident.

"She was very affectionate, very understanding," Oscar Escobar said about his mother. "She helped anyone who needed it."

Alvarado-López's children also asked the public for help in locating the person who hit and dragged the couple.

"I don't wish this on anyone, not even (the driver)," said Marcos Bahena-Alvarado

Alvarado-López worked at the Los Angeles International Airport for a company that prepares meals for the airlines. According to her family, she and her husband went out to dance from time to time.

The family said that Vahena-Monroe had not had a drink in years and that her mother was there for the dance floor.

Vahena-Monroe suffered a series of broken bones. According to his son, he tried to protect his wife from the car.

"(The unit) must take responsibility for what it did," Escobar said.

A GoFundMe page was created for funeral and memorial expenses of Alvarado-Lopez.

Anyone with information about the vehicle and the driver should contact Det. Juan Campos at (213) 833-3713.