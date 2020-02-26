Hull City 0 – 1 Barnsley

Barnsley's quest to avoid relegation gained more momentum with a 1-0 victory in the problematic Hull.

Gerhard Struber's team remains in the drop zone, but now they have won three Sky Bet Championship games in the rebound thanks to Cauley Woodrow's goal in the first half.

Woodrow took advantage of George Long's terrible mistake after 42 minutes to claim the 14th goal of the season.

Barnsley is now only six points from Hull, who did not win in the league for nine games, and was a good value for this victory.

To notify their newly discovered intention, visitors began brilliantly at the KCOM stadium, and could have opened the scoring after 14 minutes.

Image:

Cauns Woodrow of Barnsley celebrates scoring the first goal of his team's game



Jacob Brown's goal attack was blocked first within the six-yard area by defender Jordy De Wijs.

The rebound of that opportunity fell kindly on Aapo Halme, whose well-directed shot was deflected on the crossbar for a corner kick.

Hull had his moments in the counterattack, but Barnsley was comfortably the safest team thereafter.

Luke Thomas underlined that fact after 26 minutes when he separated from two defenders, only to fail violently from a narrow angle.

Thomas was also involved when Woodrow's clean pass through the penalty area found the 21-year-old in a lot of space to the right after 31 minutes.

The midfielder was on target this time, with Long defeated, but Matthew Pennington did well to eliminate the danger near the goal line.

Hull responded with an elegant attack on the break from which striker Josh Magennis should have scored from a central position.

Goalkeeper Bradley Collins, however, was impressively alert to danger.

If head coach Grant McCann anticipated an improvement in fortune after that opportunity, his optimism was fleeting as Barnsley deservedly opened the scoring soon after.

Long crossed the low cross of Conor Chaplin from the left.

But the goalkeeper allowed the ball to twist between his fingers, with Woodrow the grateful catcher from an unmissable position.

For a long time, at least partially, he made up for that mistake when he stayed big to stop Brown in a one-on-one position within the first half's detention time.

The helmet improved after the restart, with the substitute Martin Samuelsen not far away with a header down that was safely kicked by Collins.

Collins then inclined Jackson Irvine's header a short distance over the crossbar after a good Pennington center, which had previously blocked Michael Sollbauer's powerful impulse off the line at the other end.

That was as good as it was for Hull, who could not find beyond a determined Barnsley, whose supporters left East Yorkshire with the conviction that the inevitable threat of descent could still be avoided.

What the managers said …

Helmet Grant McCann: "We got what we deserved. Barnsley was the best team and won just and without problems, we didn't. We don't have two options: we sink or roll up. We have to try and find that victory that will start our season, the sooner the better.

"Confidence is a great thing in football. Confidence is a great thing in life, no matter football. We have to pick them up (the players) and go again. We are not stupid, we know the position we are in. There is going to be a lot of negativity. We have no excuses, but what we have to do now is get down to work. "

From Barnsley Gerhard Struber: "The last performances have given each player a good feeling. The belief is to remain in the league. We can remain in the league with our quality and our aggression. Some teams may not think they are in the relegation (fight), but it is very close for many teams at the moment.

"For us, it is not new to play with this pressure, but for other teams maybe yes. This was a very important victory when we see the table and see all the teams at the bottom picking up points. It's a good moment at this time, but over the next few weeks we have to work with the same style and with the same conviction that we can remain in the league. "