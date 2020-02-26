Hrithik Roshan leaves a sweet comment about Kalki Koechlin's picture with her baby

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actress Kalki Koechlin recently gave birth to her daughter Sappho with her boyfriend Guy Hershberg. Kalki has become quite active on social networks and has shared late photos and videos of her baby. Fans have been constantly excited about these images along with congratulating the mother and sending her good wishes.

Last night, the actress shared another photo in which she saw her hugging her little girl. Kalki wrote a legend for the image that said: "The last few weeks have really been a state of happiness without sleep. Thank you for the perfect photo @salomerebello …" Take a look at the image below.

Shortly after Kalki published the image on social media, his Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara co-star Hrithik Roshan commented on the image by calling it beautiful. Well, Hrithik's short and sweet comment perfectly summed up our feelings by looking at the image as well.

Speaking of work, Kalki was last seen in Zoya Akhtar's acclaimed film, Gully Boy. He also played a key role in the second season of the popular web series Sacred Games.