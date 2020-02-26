How former Mayor Tom Bradley took steps to end discrimination in private social clubs in Los Angeles – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Since the 19th century, private social clubs in Los Angeles were where entrepreneurs met to establish contacts.

Over the years, the mayors of the city got used to receiving honorary invitations to private clubs, but in the 1980s, former mayor Tom Bradley was not receiving invitations.

In 1982, Bradley greeted Prince Phillip at the Los Angeles International Airport during his week-long trip to raise funds on behalf of the World Wide Fund for Nature.

%MINIFYHTMLf5eb5a8a12c3f52318a299eaf744368f11% %MINIFYHTMLf5eb5a8a12c3f52318a299eaf744368f12%

During his trip, Prince Felipe was invited to speak at one of the private social clubs in Los Angeles, but then learned that the mayor was not welcome.

According to sources, the prince refused to go to the club for that.

"Wow, this was only in the 1980s, not in the 1870s," said Brent Stokes, a member of the City Club Los Angeles.

According to Stokes, until the late 1980s, private social clubs in Los Angeles discriminated against members based on race and gender.

"To know if there was a specific written policy or an unwritten policy, who knows?" Stokes said.

In 1987, Bradley joined city leaders to fight discrimination and passed an ordinance prohibiting it in clubs.

"It will be illegal for a club that is not distinctively private, to deny any person entry to the membership facilities or the full enjoyment of said club or organization," reads in part in the ordinance.

That same year, Bradley and his contemporaries had the idea of ​​starting a new club.

"Hey, we need to have a social club that starts and continues without a history of discrimination," Stokes said.

In late 1987, on the 54th floor of the Wells Fargo Building in downtown Los Angeles, the Los Angeles city club was born.

The club, with its extraordinary views of the city and a tribute to the late former mayor, has been moved to City National Plaza just a few blocks away, but continues the tradition.

"Although it is the month of black history, it is a place where diversity is celebrated all the time," Stokes said.

According to City Club L.A., its social club has more than 1,200 members representing diverse backgrounds and life stories and that 30 percent of its members are women.