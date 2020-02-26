How Daphne Oz is making a healthy life a "priority, not an obsession,quot;

Daphne oz She is excited to feel good in her own skin again.

About six months after receiving her fourth child, The happy cook The author continues her health journey as the new WW ambassador.

But before you think that the proud mom focuses on losing a certain amount of weight, Daphne is the first to say that this trip is much more than what is on a scale.

"I wanted to be free for all the food," Daphne told E! News exclusively when you share what attracted you to WW. "From personal experience, on the day I was doing the dormitory diet in college when I was an overweight teenager, I tried all the diets under the sun and was really not interested in returning to any restrictive platform that produced food the enemy and made taboo food. "

Instead, Daphne chose to be part of WW's purple plan that allows users to prepare meals around more than 300 ZeroPoint foods, including fruits, vegetables, lean proteins and whole grains.