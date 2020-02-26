How Daphne Oz is making a healthy life a "priority, not an obsession,quot;

Daphne oz She is excited to feel good in her own skin again.
About six months after receiving her fourth child, The happy cook The author continues her health journey as the new WW ambassador.
But before you think that the proud mom focuses on losing a certain amount of weight, Daphne is the first to say that this trip is much more than what is on a scale.
"I wanted to be free for all the food," Daphne told E! News exclusively when you share what attracted you to WW. "From personal experience, on the day I was doing the dormitory diet in college when I was an overweight teenager, I tried all the diets under the sun and was really not interested in returning to any restrictive platform that produced food the enemy and made taboo food. "
Instead, Daphne chose to be part of WW's purple plan that allows users to prepare meals around more than 300 ZeroPoint foods, including fruits, vegetables, lean proteins and whole grains.
"I'm super excited to see results, super excited to feel good in my skin and be on this trip with many of the people who follow me on social media," Daphne shared.
While eating well is an important component, the newest Junior MasterChef The judge is also finding time to exercise. Daphne revealed that every two days he had gotten into a "really great pace of doing that half hour,quot; to do various physical activities. "I really tried to stay active during my pregnancies and I have to run with older children," he explained while praising Vita Coco coconut water for his favorite drink after training. "It's not like I totally fell out of the way, but I think continuing to remind yourself of ways to give yourself back is great."
And already in a short period of time, Daphne met "victories without a stopover."
"I love the way my clothes start to adjust again," he confessed. "It's really nice to go back to my favorites and buy again."
While Daphne continues to raise four growing children, she hopes to inspire adventures and opportunities. The best-selling author also expects her children to live in the moment and be flexible with what happens around her.
"I hope they adopt my approach to a healthy life because it has to be a priority, not an obsession," he shared. "It has to be something that makes you fun and easy for yourself or else you'll never keep that."
And for those mothers who feel a little overwhelmed, Daphne has a message worth listening to.
"You can only give 100 percent of yourself if you take a second to refuel and replenish," he shared. "Maybe it's 15 or 20 minutes transmitting workouts on your computer or 10 minutes of meditation, writing a diary or walking around the block for yourself and not having someone yell at you asking for a snack. I think it really does a lot to come back. to mark your reservation and be able to take care of everyone and everything you need. "
Watch Daily pop weekdays in E! at 12 p.m.