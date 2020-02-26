How coronavirus could cause major leaks on iPhone 12 – BGR

%MINIFYHTML9d0f5cd5ecaf9f6b8e8144ab113d68e911% %MINIFYHTML9d0f5cd5ecaf9f6b8e8144ab113d68e912%

Apple is the best when it comes to keeping smartphone secrets, but every new iPhone loses some capacity. It's not as bad as Google's Pixel 3 and 4, or all Galaxy S and Note phones that were released in recent years, but the newest iPhone appears in many reports in the months prior to its announcement, and who can forget it Completely iPhone 4 leak a few years ago, when Apple lost a prototype of the phone? Still, Apple can keep many new iPhone details secret for a longer time thanks to a culture of secrecy, as well as a security team that enforces it. This year, however, things may be a little different than usual, according to a new report, and it's all due to an unforeseen event of 2020.

If you said coronavirus, that is exactly what it is. The epidemic is far from being contained, and the latest figures indicate a total number of infections worldwide of more than 81,000, including 2,765 deaths. It is also worth noting that some 30,000 people have already recovered, but that is no guarantee that reinfection cannot occur.

China has tried to contain the spread of the virus by imposing strict quarantine on some of the affected areas and taking other measures to prevent additional infections. As a result, long vacation periods will affect China and the world economy this year. In addition, because China-based factories manufacture many of the most popular consumer electronics products, including the iPhone, reports have already emerged that say Apple's iPhone 9 and iPhone 12 launch plans may be affected by delays. in the production.

This is where the new rumor comes in, as one source said Front Page Tech that Apple already has measures to mitigate unexpected production delays.

According to Jon Prosser's source, Apple is looking to start manufacturing iPhone 12 earlier than usual. The new iPhones will go into production in early summer, before the launch of the phone in mid-September. If this report is accurate, the production of the iPhone 12 could begin one or two months ahead of schedule. YouTuber himself said a few days ago that the iPhone SE 2's launch name will be "iPhone," leaked Target's inventory lists for Apple's next products, including the iPhone, and accurately revealed the Galaxy S20 prices for United States before anyone else.

According to reports, Apple is looking to extend production and make sure it will have enough supply of iPhone 12 at launch. The report also notes that Apple is looking to extend production between several factories, although it is not clear how realistic that is. Apple manufactures iPhones in China and India, with most of the production assigned to Foxconn.

These changes in the production schedule could alter Apple's way of doing things, YouTuber said, which could lead to early leaks of the iPhone 12. Every year, some of the new iPhone leaks come from Apple's suppliers, and the same will happen with the iPhone 12. However, the threat of the coronavirus could disrupt everything related to regular iPhone production cycles, including Apple's leak prevention measures. The full video is embedded below.

Image source: Zach Epstein, BGR