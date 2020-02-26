Home of the Pure Heart Vandalized Foundation – Up News Info Detroit

%MINIFYHTML5680a74966b79180eeb1f3d5bc430e2c11% %MINIFYHTML5680a74966b79180eeb1f3d5bc430e2c12%

DETROIT, Mich. (Up News Info DETROIT) – A local nonprofit organization was destroyed and now Detroit police are looking for suspects.

A broken window stained paint and a scruffy kitchen.

These are some of the damages that hurt the home of the Pure Heart Foundation.

Sherelle Hogan, executive director of the Pure Heart Foundation, says the house was raided and "completely destroyed."

The organization moved its mission to the 48205 zip code, known as Detroit's toughest neighborhood, to help a group of children at risk, never imagining that they would be the target of the crime.

"I think the most devastating thing is that they actually stole 100 bags of school supplies and hygiene kits for our students," he said.

The suspects stripped the house of appliances and supplies and left the foundation $ 10,000 in the hole.

“They basically stole everything we need to work in the house: air conditioning unit, oven, hot water tank, refrigerator, stove, all kinds of things. They destroyed the place, ”said Hogan.

The resource center was under construction to provide advice and services to children with incarcerated parents.

But one day before the open day, the place was in ruins.

Hogan said he forgives whoever is behind this.

"It is unfortunate that you have done this to us, but any attempt you had to break us or dissuade us from our mission or stop or delay it, that did not work," he said.

The organization is moving forward with plans to open its doors in April.

