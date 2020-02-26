Hilary Duff talks about Disney after her television show was abandoned

%MINIFYHTMLde9e0e03d3d5820c5e6c86fbecc408fc11% %MINIFYHTMLde9e0e03d3d5820c5e6c86fbecc408fc12%

Wenn

The actress of & # 39; Lizzie McGuire & # 39; He insinuates his frustrations after one of his television shows was doped by the Mouse House broadcast service and the other was put on hold.

Up News Info –

Hilary Duff He targeted Disney + bosses on Twitter after a television series based on the movie was announced "Love simon"He had moved to Hulu from the new Disney network.

Earlier this week, it was reported that the program, which is freely based on the 2018 LGBTQ + age film, had been abandoned by Disney + and picked up by Hulu, as it was apparently not "friendly enough for the family".

%MINIFYHTMLde9e0e03d3d5820c5e6c86fbecc408fc13% %MINIFYHTMLde9e0e03d3d5820c5e6c86fbecc408fc14%

Hilary is already affiliated with the network, working on her revival "Lizzie McGuire"series, but in a cryptic post hinted that not everything was fine between her and the executives.

%MINIFYHTMLde9e0e03d3d5820c5e6c86fbecc408fc15% %MINIFYHTMLde9e0e03d3d5820c5e6c86fbecc408fc16%

Post a screenshot of a title reading "Love simon TV show taken from Disney + as it is not & # 39; family friendly & # 39; "He added," Sounds familiar … "

Last month, January 2020, it was announced that Lizzie McGuire's reboot had been suspended as producers seek a "different creative direction" for the series after the original creator of the show abandoned her role.

It was previously announced that the new season would follow Lizzie, 30, who lived in New York and worked as an apprentice for an interior decorator, with original stars. Hallie Todd, Robert CarradineY Jake Thomas Also returning as Lizzie's family.