Harvey Weinstein's ex-wife is now dating Hollywood actor Adrien Brody

Convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein was recently convicted of rape and is awaiting sentencing, but his week is about to get worse due to the news that his ex-wife is now dating Hollywood actor Adrien Brody.

According to Page Six, a source close to Georgina Chapman confirmed Page Six that the couple is dating, reportedly, they have been seeing each other since the fall.

Weinstein, who had maintained his innocence during legal proceedings, was found guilty on Monday of first-degree criminal sexual assault, according to the testimony of former Project Runway production assistant Miriam Haley. The besieged Hollywood executive was also convicted of rape in third grade, according to testimony by aspiring actress Jessica Mann.

Weinstein and his wife separated after dozens of #metoo stories about their inappropriate behavior with female colleagues appeared online, and he doesn't seem to have looked back since.