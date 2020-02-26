Harvey Weinstein may lose royal honor after conviction of rape

Harvey Weinstein was convicted of two of his charges of sexual abuse in a Manhattan Supreme Court earlier this week, suggesting that the producer in disgrace can spend several years of his life behind bars. The former movie magnate Miramax will not only lose his freedom, but he can also lose his royal honor.

The London Times reported that after Weinstein's conviction of rape charges, the public requested the removal of the producer's CBE, a suggestion that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson would have been left behind.

In 2004, Queen Elizabeth II granted the 67-year-old producer the title of Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire because of her contributions to films in the nation. It is the second highest honor that the Queen can give to someone, next to a knighthood.

The accusations against Weinstein, and his subsequent conviction, have led British officials and the public to yearn for a stripped title, a formal request by a Labor deputy revealed. Deputy Chi Onwurah wrote in the application that Weinstein is no longer known for his contributions to the film industry. Instead, he is known for sexual abuse and abuse of power.

Onwurah added that allowing the producer to continue to maintain honor would diminish the experiences and minimize the sufferings of all those people the producer allegedly assaulted. A representative of the Prime Minister said he ultimately depended on the Honors Confiscation Committee, however, he supported the idea.

A newspaper spokesman declared that his behavior was "completely unacceptable,quot; and condemned sexual violence regardless of form. The United Kingdom Times reports that the process to eliminate honor is "secret,quot; and must also be approved by the Queen.

Coincidentally, the royal family has fought against their own controversy of inappropriate sexual behavior. Prince Andrew conducted an interview with the BBC about his ties to the late Jeffrey Epstein, who was widely condemned by the public and the media.

Andrew has been photographed dating Epstein on several occasions and his connections with the former socialite do not stop there.



