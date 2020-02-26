Harry Styles fan falls to the ground after scoring concert tickets

Erik Pendzich / Shutterstock
It is a good day to be a Harry Styles fan.
On Wednesday, the singer of "Adore You,quot; stopped TODAY and invited fans to a presentation as part of the Citi concert series of the morning show, where a lucky audience member named Mary received a lifetime gift from Styles.
In front of his set, the first Only one direction The member noticed that Mary was crying with excitement and gave away her VIP tickets for one of her upcoming Love On Tour concert dates. Co-host Carson Daly He found the passionate fan in the audience and surprised her with the generous gift, which of course caused more tears.
"We realized … during the sound test, you were crying," he told Mary as he handed her the passes. "Harry noticed that you were crying. He will go on tour this summer and would like to give you VIP tickets."
Upon hearing the news, Mary did what any other fangirl would do in that situation and fell to the ground. Looking at Styles, who was standing on the stage, he shouted: "Are you kidding me? Are you kidding me? I love you!"
After getting excited by the gesture, Mary grabbed the tickets tightly and tried her best to process what was happening. Seeing his intense reaction, Daly joked: "Harry, it's a shame you don't have any enthusiastic fans here today."
Still overwhelmed with emotion, Daly gave Mary a hug and told him to breathe. The sweet moment was captured on video and published in TODAYOfficial Twitter account with the caption: "No, Mary, we are not kidding you! @Harry_Styles noticed that you were crying in the audience and wanted to give you VIP tickets for your show. Have fun!"
VIP tickets were not the only gift Styles had under his sleeve. While talking with TODAY, the singer of "Lights Up,quot; announced that he will add two special shows to his Love On Tour formation.
On October 30 and 31, he will take the stage at Madison Square Garden in New York City for two special "Harryween,quot; shows with special guest Orville Peck. In the true spirit of the spooky party, Styles encouraged fans to come dressed in costumes.
Shifting gears to a more serious note, the rocker "Kiwi,quot; turned to his recent robbery, which took place on Valentine's Day in London. When Daly asked about the terrifying incident, Styles replied: "I'm fine, thanks, thanks. Thanks for asking."
Earlier this month, a man approached him and threatened him with a knife in the Hampstead area of London. "The officers were contacted on Saturday, February 15, about the incident that occurred at 11.50 p.m. on Friday, February 14," the police shared with E! News. "It was reported that a man in his 20s was approached by another man and threatened him with a knife. The victim was not injured, however, they took cash."
