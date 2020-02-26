Harry Styles fan falls to the ground after scoring concert tickets

It is a good day to be a Harry Styles fan.

On Wednesday, the singer of "Adore You,quot; stopped TODAY and invited fans to a presentation as part of the Citi concert series of the morning show, where a lucky audience member named Mary received a lifetime gift from Styles.

In front of his set, the first Only one direction The member noticed that Mary was crying with excitement and gave away her VIP tickets for one of her upcoming Love On Tour concert dates. Co-host Carson Daly He found the passionate fan in the audience and surprised her with the generous gift, which of course caused more tears.

"We realized … during the sound test, you were crying," he told Mary as he handed her the passes. "Harry noticed that you were crying. He will go on tour this summer and would like to give you VIP tickets."

Upon hearing the news, Mary did what any other fangirl would do in that situation and fell to the ground. Looking at Styles, who was standing on the stage, he shouted: "Are you kidding me? Are you kidding me? I love you!"