Harry Styles breaks the silence about the theft of Knifepoint

Harry Styles He's talking after being robbed in London.

On Valentine's Day, the singer of "Fine Line,quot; was in the Hampstead area of ​​London when a man approached him and threatened him with a knife. The metropolitan police told E! News last week they are investigating reports of a knife-theft on Spaniards Road, Hampstead.

"Officers were contacted on Saturday, February 15, about the incident that occurred at 11.50 p.m. on Friday, February 14," the police shared. "It was reported that a man in his 20s was approached by another man and threatened him with a knife. The victim was not injured, however, they took cash."

The police also shared with E! News last week that no arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.

So how is Styles doing after the terrifying incident? 26 years old Only one direction Alum addressed the robbery during his appearance in the Today Show Wednesday morning.