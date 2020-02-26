Harris County will establish a program to provide legal services to immigrants – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

%MINIFYHTMLa14b754d6d8619ab52a97e9f860a374e11% %MINIFYHTMLa14b754d6d8619ab52a97e9f860a374e12%

HOUSTON (AP) – The most populous county in Texas and one of the most diverse in the United States on Tuesday approved a plan to create and finance a program that will offer legal services for immigrants, including many who are illegally in the country and fight against deportation.

Harris County commissioners voted 3-2 to approve the Immigration Legal Services Program during a meeting at which community groups, as well as religious and labor leaders spoke in favor of the program.

“Harris County benefits greatly from the diversity, energy and entrepreneurship that immigrants provide. If we are serious about being a county that prioritizes families, we can start by making sure they are not torn apart by a discouraging, broken and unfair federal immigration system, "said Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, Main administrator of the county.

The county, where Houston is located, has a population of more than 4.6 million people.

More than 25% of Harris County residents are born abroad, including some 412,000 residents in the country illegally representing almost 10% of the county's workforce, authorities said.

The county estimates that it has more than 18,300 residents who currently need legal representation, including a large number of families and children detained.

"Everyone in our city deserves access to justice and the ability to defend their case in the manner guaranteed by our Constitution," said Rabbi Oren Hayon of the Emanu El Congregation, one of the largest synagogues in Houston.

While most of those who spoke at the meeting were in favor of the program, some were against it and said it would provide taxpayer-funded services for people who had violated immigration laws and committed other crimes.

The county joins the cities of Austin, Texas and San Antonio in Texas, as well as other US cities. UU., Including Atlanta, Baltimore and Denver, which provide legal services to residents at risk of deportation.

The program will cost at least $ 500,000 to begin and it will take several months before it is designed and implemented, Hidalgo said.

