Hank Azaria reveals why it was time to walk away like Apu in The Simpsons

Hank Azaria and The Simpsons He had been in the headlines last year after a documentary about the character's offensive circulated on social media. In the past, Hank has remained relatively silent about why he decided to leave the paper, but now, he is finally being more sincere.

During an interview with The New York Times, Hank discussed carefully why he chose to leave his role for so long in The Simpsons like Apu. After many years of thinking about it, listening to others and letting the voices be heard, Azaria concluded that it would be better for him to move on.

According to the legendary voice actor, after hearing that Apu had been so hurtful for so many people in American society, "he just didn't feel well." For thirty years, Hank expressed one of the Simpsons most popular characters

While the The Simpsons is a comedy program that revolves around stereotypes, including the Scottish gardener, the incompetent policeman and the corrupt politician, Apu's representation has been considered particularly offensive due to his racial background, which is what makes him different from others stereotypes in the series.

In addition, his interpretation of a simple-minded man with a strong Indian accent, along with his long last name, is considered a cozy ridiculous at the expense of American Indians. In recent years, Apu has been increasingly criticized.

The program's executive producers recently spoke with the New York Times in a statement and explained that they would honor Hank Azaria's decision to withdraw from the role, however, Apu's future remains uncertain because of how much he is loved around the world.

During an appearance on The last show with Stephen Colbert In 2018, Azaria explained that he was more than willing to deviate from expressing Apu if necessary. He claimed that he felt like the right thing.

Azaria admitted that he initially hesitated to hear Apu's criticisms, however, after a while and a lot of listening, he finally decided that critics had a point, one he finally decided to learn.



