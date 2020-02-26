Hamtramck Paczki Run – Up News Info Detroit

%MINIFYHTML09057cb12c6e5021b48b52e622b82be611% %MINIFYHTML09057cb12c6e5021b48b52e622b82be612%
The annual Hamtramck Paczki Run began last weekend, rewarding 5k runners with a fresh paczki in celebration of the upcoming Fat Tuesday. Taking control of downtown Hamtramck, the 5k meanders through residential streets and heads straight for Joseph Campau Ave. Once the runners crossed the finish line, they found paczki and beer tables to enjoy while listening to live music.
Relive the excitement of Hamtramck Paczki Run in these photos of local attendees!
