Hailey Bieber shares wedding photos, videos with Justin Bieber and Pastor Judahbe Smith

Hailey Baldwin Bieber remembers her wedding on September 30, 2019 with Justin Bieber. By sharing photos and videos on his official Instagram account, Hailey promoted Justin’s original YouTube series Seasons With a look at your wedding. There has been a lot of interest in the lives of Justin and Hailey Bieber since their wedding, and the release of Selena Gomez's album Rare, which many feel is a complete comment about their failed relationship with the 25-year-old singer "Yummy,quot;. Justin's fifth studio album Changes He debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 and is preparing for a new tour. Seasons is a series of 10 YouTube episodes that show the new changes that Justin Bieber has made in his life and includes his wedding with Hailey Bieber.

Hailey shared the following video on her official Instagram account, where she has 25.2 million followers on Instagram. Although the local Hailey Bieber church is Hillsong New York, with Pastor Carl Lentz, the two are close to many pastors and attend other services.

Hailey and Justin were married during their private wedding ceremony by Pastor Judah Smith of Churchome. You can watch the video clip that Hailey shared below.

The clip was from Seasons, episode eight. The 10 full episodes are available to watch on YouTube without advertising, for those who have a subscription.

Justin is not the only one who talks about his life and his marriage to Hailey Bieber. In addition to the documentary of the season, Hailey talked about her Christian faith and finding love with Justin Bieber in the March 2020 edition of Elle magazine. Hailey talked about her Hillsong church in New York and how she and Justin dated when she was 19, and then separated, before finding love for the second time.

Hailey also explained that neither she nor Justin believed in moving together or having sex before getting married. That could be the reason they got married a year before their beautiful ceremony with friends. Hailey explained to Elle how they met again.

“We ended up together in this church conference in Miami, and it was the first time we had seen each other in a long time. I remember we were hanging out and I thought: "Listen, I am very, very happy that we are friends again." I want us to always be great and be friends. "

He was like, ‘Oh. Is that so?"

It seems that Justin was right that the two were going to be more than friends and it is said that the couple had a very traditional marriage. Some think that after Justin finishes his Changes tour, he and Hailey can start working in a family.

What do you think of Hailey's and Justin's wedding photos and videos? You're watching Seasons?



