Gwyneth Paltrow wears a mask on his trip to Paris due to the coronavirus

The founder of Goop is taking extra precautions while traveling to the capital of France for Paris Fashion Week amidst the health scare after the outbreak of Coronavirus.

Gwyneth Paltrow has been based on his experience of starring in the movie "Contagion"putting on an antimicrobial mask while traveling to Paris, France.

The French capital is the last part of the world affected by the disease, with a person dying overnight after being infected, one of the more than 80,000 cases and more than 2,700 deaths worldwide, most of which have been In mainland China.

With Paris Fashion Week still underway, despite the health scare, the star is flying to France, but she told her Instagram followers that she is being extremely cautious.

Posting a photo of herself in a luxurious Airinum mask that covered the lower half of her face, she wrote: "On the way to Paris. Paranoid? Prudent? In panic? Placid? Pandemic? Propaganda?"

"Paltrow is going to go ahead and sleep with this thing on the plane. I've already been in this movie. Stay safe. Don't shake hands. Wash your hands often."

Your reference to "having been in this movie" is a nod to Steven Soderberghthe 2011 pandemic thriller "Contagion", in which he plays one of the first victims of a deadly pandemic virus, which he brings to the US. UU.

Although coronavirus is believed to be more deadly than the common flu, it is not as dangerous as the disease represented in Contagion. However, efforts to stop the spread of the virus have caused the cancellation and postponement of concerts, events and sports matches around the world.