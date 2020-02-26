Gwyneth Paltrow refers to his contagion of film and coronavirus while heading to Europe

Gwyneth Paltrow goes to Europe, but does not run any risk due to the outbreak of the crown. The 47-year-old woman took her Instagram account to show her Airinum mask and admitted that she was heading to Paris, France. It is likely that he will go there for Paris Fashion Week.

Paltrow subtitled his image with a series of P words, including pandemic, placid, panic, etc., before saying he had "seen this movie before," in reference to his film with Matt Damon, Contagion.

Gwyneth Paltrow had a co-starring role in the 2011 film, Contagion, about an outbreak of influenza worldwide that almost brings the world's population to their knees. Paltrow urged his fans and followers: "Stay safe. Don't shake hands. Wash your hands often.

Many of Paltrow's friends, admirers and followers commented on her post, including her fellow actress, Michelle Pfeiffer, who told her to watch over there, as well as Kate Hudson, who cheered her for at least having the "right mask."

Gwyneth Paltrow has been in the media for the past few months, but generally for reasons other than his film career. Charisse Van Horn reported earlier this month that some people believe that the 47-year-old actress received breast implants.

According to Van Horn, social media users have been asking publicly if Contagion Alum had passed under the knife for cosmetic surgery, specifically, breast augmentation. Users of social networks have suggested that there was no way not to do it because they thought it seemed to have raised at least one cup size.

Reportedly, Dr. Yoel Shahar, a plastic surgeon in New York City, spoke with National Inquirer reporters about the surgeries he thought he had received. He told her that there was simply "no doubt,quot; that she had raised at least one cup.

If you have gotten under the knife before, you can damage your brand, considering that Paltrow has marketed wellness products with his company, Goop, for years. That said, Mr. Shahar is not your doctor, and nobody can prove if you have received plastic surgery.



