Grand National: Tiger stands firm | Racing news

Davy Russell celebrates after running with Tiger Roll towards victory at the Grand National 2019

Tiger Roll is among the 89 remaining applicants for the Randox Health Grand National in Aintree on April 4.

The story awaits the remarkable 10-year-old Gordon Elliott, who must complete his preparations at the Cheltenham Festival when he tries to win there for the fifth time in total.

No horse has claimed the spectacular Aintree in three consecutive years, but Tiger Roll is currently the favorite to do just that.

Last year's runner-up, Magic Of Light, is ongoing despite having finished well behind Tiger Roll recently in the Boyne Hurdle. Before that she had been in good shape, winning at Newbury and Ascot.

Her coach Jessica Harrington said: "Magic Of Light is in good shape. I wasn't so skilled with her obstacles in Navan, but I think the ground was too heavy for her."

"The obstacle of the mares in Cheltenham was an option, but the race seems very competitive: she would have been facing two talented mares in Benie Des Dieux and Honeysuckle if they ran. With that in mind, she will go directly to Aintree."

"She has a good weight for Aintree and we are eager to take her there."

Stablemate Jett is also in the mix, having worked well in the top company the last two times.

"Jett is our other contender for the Grand National and the plan would be to execute it, as long as the ground is adequate," Harrignton said.

"He prefers better ground conditions than testing, but he has run some good races in the loss this season."

"I am delighted with him and I think there is much more to come from him."

"He stays very well, is a good jumper and has a lot of tactical speed."

Tiger Roll's coworker, Delta Work, a big Gold Cup fan next month, was one of 16 horses eliminated, along with Chris & # 39; s Dream, Missed Approach, the injured Native River and Noble Endeavor .

Those still outside the top 40 include Give Me A Copper, Takingrisks and Le Breuil (61).

The next stage of scratching is March 17.