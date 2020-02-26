Google is partnering with Adidas and EA for a new Jacquard product

Google, the EA Mobile FIFA brand and the Adidas soccer arm are kidding some kind of collaboration that involves the touch-sensitive fabric of Google, which is done under the name Jacquard (through 9to5Google)

In the short GIF in the tweet teaser, the Adidas, FIFA Mobile and Jacquard logos all appear together with a slogan "Play Connected,quot; and on March 10, which is presumably when more details about the new collaboration are announced.

Jacquard, which is made up of Google's Advanced Technology and Projects (ATAP) skunkworks group, incorporates touch-sensitive fabric into clothing and accessories. That tissue is linked to a small computer that can connect to your phone, and you can touch it to do things like control music and silence your phone.

At this time, Jacquard is only available in certain Levi jackets and in a Yves Saint Laurent backpack, but this new teaser suggests the announcement of the first sportswear that incorporates Jacquard technology. Maybe the clothes connect to FIFA Mobile in some way to give users a bonus in the game if they wear it while playing soccer or exercising.

You can see the impressions of my colleague Dieter Bohn on Levi's first jacket with Jacquard, which was launched in 2017, in this video: