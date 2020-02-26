Gmail has an amazing new feature that you may never notice, but you'll still love it: BGR

Gmail has just received an incredible new security feature that we will probably never see at work and that we should have had for years. However, it may not have been possible before, as this feature relies on deep learning algorithms to improve user protection against a particularly fruitful attack by hackers.

You may have been advised over the years not to open email attachments that come from unknown parties, and you may have heard how seemingly harmless Office files turned out to contain malicious uploads capable of hacking the target machine . In the future, Google aims to reduce the instances where such emails actually reach their destinations.

That's where deep algorithms come into play that will scan the attachments that arrive in your inbox for hidden hacks. Google has been using the new tool since late 2019, the company explained in a blog post. Since then, he increased his daily detection of Office documents with malicious scripts by 10%:

Our technology is especially useful for detecting adverse and explosive attacks. In these cases, our new scanner has improved our detection rate by 150%. Under the hood, our new scanner uses a different TensorFlow deep learning model trained with TFX (TensorFlow Extended) and a custom document analyzer for each type of file. Document analyzers are responsible for analyzing the document, identifying common attack patterns, extracting macros, desofuscating content and performing feature extraction.

The scanner will run along with existing scanning technologies, and both will issue a verdict to the decision engine that blocks a malicious document.

Google notes that malicious documents represent 58% of malware directed to Gmail users, which is why technology is so important. The scanner will only work with Office files, not with other attachments, which means that you will still have to rely on your ingenuity when it comes to other files from unknown people.

Google presented its findings at RSA 2020, and you can read more about them here, or see the clip below:

Image source: Valentin Wolf / imageBROKER / Shutterstock