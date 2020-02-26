Gilead will expand trials of coronavirus medications to other countries

Drug maker Gilead Sciences is expanding its clinical trials of remdesivir of the antiviral drug as a possible coronavirus treatment in several countries outside of China, the company announced Wednesday.

Two new clinical trials of remdesivir will begin in March, which will involve "approximately 1,000 patients in medical centers primarily in Asian countries, as well as in other countries of the world with a high number of diagnosed cases," Gilead said in a statement. He did not specify the countries where the tests will be carried out.

Remdesivir is already being tested in Wuhan, China, the center of the epidemic, and the National Institutes of Health of the United States announced Tuesday that the drug would also be studied in some of the patients who contracted the disease abroad and that now They were being treated in Nebraska.