Gilead will expand trials of coronavirus medications to other countries

Drug maker Gilead Sciences is expanding its clinical trials of remdesivir of the antiviral drug as a possible coronavirus treatment in several countries outside of China, the company announced Wednesday.
Two new clinical trials of remdesivir will begin in March, which will involve "approximately 1,000 patients in medical centers primarily in Asian countries, as well as in other countries of the world with a high number of diagnosed cases," Gilead said in a statement. He did not specify the countries where the tests will be carried out.
Remdesivir is already being tested in Wuhan, China, the center of the epidemic, and the National Institutes of Health of the United States announced Tuesday that the drug would also be studied in some of the patients who contracted the disease abroad and that now They were being treated in Nebraska.
The results of the trials in Wuhan are expected in April, the company said.
The medicine is still experimental, it is not yet approved to treat any disease. There are no approved treatments for diseases caused by coronaviruses, including the new one, known as Covid-19. Studies of infected mice and monkeys have suggested that remdesivir can fight coronaviruses, and seemed to cause few side effects when tested in patients with Ebola, although it did not work well against that virus.
The experimental medication also aroused interest after doctors administered it to the first coronavirus patient in the United States. The man was hospitalized in the state of Washington, and his symptoms seemed to improve. But a patient's experience cannot be used to determine if a medication works.
Several companies are also working to develop a vaccine against the virus, which has spread throughout the world. The number of cases now exceeds 80,980, and the deaths add up to almost 3,000.
One of the companies, Moderna, said Monday that it had delivered its experimental vaccine to N.I.H. for early tests in humans, a record pace. The main health officials of the nation have warned that the development of a vaccine to treat large populations could take a year or more.
Researchers are trying to determine which remdesivir patients could help the most by administering the medication to people who are seriously ill and also to some who are not so sick. They also hope to know how long a treatment is needed.
"Because it is an outbreak and we try to address people who have a clear benefit, we first target people who have symptoms, so they are hospitalized," said Dr. Diana Brainard, senior vice president of Gilead for H.I.V. and emerging viruses, he said in an interview. "There is a precedent in viral respiratory infections, which the sooner it is treated, the better, and there may be a threshold beyond which there is no point in treating."
On the other hand, he said, if the medication helps seriously ill patients, that could be its biggest impact.
Another objective of the new trial is to find out if a shorter treatment will work. If it works for a shorter duration, he said, "that automatically doubles the supply of medications." A faster treatment would also take patients out of the hospital faster, reduce their exposure to hospital infections and leave room for more patients, he added.
"We are looking for ways to help the world prepare as well as possible for what appears to be a pandemic right now," said Dr. Brainard.
One of the new trials will include 400 seriously ill patients, who will be randomly selected to receive five or ten days of treatment with the medication, which must be administered intravenously.
The other trial will involve 600 moderately ill patients. Along with standard care [oxygen if necessary, fluids, pain medications and fever], one third will receive the medication for five days and a third for 10 days. The last third will receive standard care alone.
In the last month, Gilead shares rose 17 percent, to $ 74.70 at the close of the markets on Wednesday from $ 68.80 at the end of January.