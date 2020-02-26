German court cancels assisted suicide ban

BERLIN [AP] – The German Supreme Court on Wednesday revoked the prohibition of suicide with medical assistance, which added to a prolonged debate about euthanasia and the role of professionals in decisions about the end of life in a country with Nazi links with practice.

The Federal Constitutional Court determined that the right to die "includes the freedom to take one's own life and rely on the voluntary help of another person," according to the sentence handed down in Karlsruhe.

%MINIFYHTML69d18241bc5c76e63d6f08d869646a4c13% %MINIFYHTML69d18241bc5c76e63d6f08d869646a4c14%

The case centered on a paragraph in German criminal law, in force since 2015, which prohibited professionally assisted suicide and sanctioned it with a fine or up to three years in jail. The law allowed suicides assisted for "altruistic reasons,quot;, but prohibited people from offering it to another person "in commercial terms."

%MINIFYHTML69d18241bc5c76e63d6f08d869646a4c15% %MINIFYHTML69d18241bc5c76e63d6f08d869646a4c16%

Passive suicide assistance, which provides the means for a patient with terminal or serious illness to take his own life, is legal, but is highly regulated.