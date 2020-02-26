German court cancels assisted suicide ban

BERLIN [AP] – The German Supreme Court on Wednesday revoked the prohibition of suicide with medical assistance, which added to a prolonged debate about euthanasia and the role of professionals in decisions about the end of life in a country with Nazi links with practice.
The Federal Constitutional Court determined that the right to die "includes the freedom to take one's own life and rely on the voluntary help of another person," according to the sentence handed down in Karlsruhe.
The case centered on a paragraph in German criminal law, in force since 2015, which prohibited professionally assisted suicide and sanctioned it with a fine or up to three years in jail. The law allowed suicides assisted for "altruistic reasons,quot;, but prohibited people from offering it to another person "in commercial terms."
Passive suicide assistance, which provides the means for a patient with terminal or serious illness to take his own life, is legal, but is highly regulated.
Wednesday's ruling came in a lawsuit filed by a group of doctors, patients and advocates who argued that the 2015 measure effectively violated their constitutional right to make decisions about their own lives.
The issue is especially controversial in a country where the Nazis, who sent millions to their death in concentration camps during World War II, He used euthanasia as a public policy to kill hundreds of thousands of disabled people.