Georgina Chapman – This is how she has been dealing with the sentence of former husband Harvey Weinstein!

Georgina Chapman finished things with the disgraced director of Hollywood more than two years ago, but is still rebuilding her life. That said, after Harvey Weinstein was convicted of rape and sent to jail, people wondered how he had been facing the verdict.

In light of all allegations of inappropriate sexual behavior against Harvey, Marchesa's co-founder announced in October 2017 that she would leave him.

The two had been married since 2007 and share two children together.

The divorce was finalized in 2018 and Georgina received not only primary custody of India of 9 years and Dashiell of 6 years, but also an estimated $ 15-20 million!

Although it was the best decision in that situation, the woman cannot help feeling really sad about her family's future due to Harvey's problems with the law.

A source tells E! News that "There is no triumph in this situation, only sadness everywhere. She is sad for all the women who have been affected by Harvey's actions. She is sad for her children whose lives have changed forever. She is sad that her father is probably in prison and they don't have much relationship with him. She is still heartbroken and distressed by all the victims. The pain of all this will never go away. "

Fortunately, the fashion designer has a "great support system,quot;, which means that there is a lot of help from close people for her and the young.

Regardless, however, she still finds it very difficult to move on with her life after the great scandal involving her ex-husband.

As you know, Harvey has been convicted of two counts of rape and this is something she expected.

As Georgina knew very well that this was going to happen, she wanted to be prepared for her children and what this would mean for them. She has had some contact with Harvey but he doesn't see the children much. It is a very sad time for all those who have been affected. "



